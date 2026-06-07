Rooted in Kapurthala, this luxury fashion maison rolls out a Spring/ Summer prêt collection

Offering both menswear and womenswear, this brand-new edit is ideal for the bridal entourage and festive celebrations. Continuing the house’s tradition of Punjabi numerology, Atth meaning eight, marks the next step in the brand’s evolving design language, refining familiar codes with greater ease and fluidity.

“With Atth, the intention was never to reinvent the language of the brand, but to evolve it with greater ease and fluidity. Compared to previous editions, this collection feels softer and lighter, while retaining the visual codes and layered storytelling that define JJV Kapurthala. The collection places greater emphasis on versatility and modern dressing, creating pieces that move seamlessly across occasions while maintaining a distinct sense of refinement. The name symbolises continuity, evolution and moving forward without losing identity. It marks the eighth chapter/season in the design journey of the maison,” JJ Valaya begins.