Rooted in Kapurthala, this luxury fashion maison rolls out a Spring/ Summer prêt collection

JJV Kapurthala was envisioned to translate the refined opulence and artistry of couture into an effortless, wearable expression for contemporary lifestyles. Whilst JJ Valaya has always celebrated magnificence in its purest form, the label interprets the same essence of luxury through a lighter lens. Rooted in Kapurthala and inspired by the travels of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, whose global outlook and appreciation for culture continue to shape the designer’s narrative, the luxury prêt brand introduces its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Atth.
Offering both menswear and womenswear, this brand-new edit is ideal for the bridal entourage and festive celebrations. Continuing the house’s tradition of Punjabi numerology, Atth meaning eight, marks the next step in the brand’s evolving design language, refining familiar codes with greater ease and fluidity.
“With Atth, the intention was never to reinvent the language of the brand, but to evolve it with greater ease and fluidity. Compared to previous editions, this collection feels softer and lighter, while retaining the visual codes and layered storytelling that define JJV Kapurthala. The collection places greater emphasis on versatility and modern dressing, creating pieces that move seamlessly across occasions while maintaining a distinct sense of refinement. The name symbolises continuity, evolution and moving forward without losing identity. It marks the eighth chapter/season in the design journey of the maison,” JJ Valaya begins.
Boasting 60–65 looks, the collection is designed to be versatile. Womenswear leads with summer-ready silhouettes including tops and tunics, modern skirt sets, kaftans, shararas and co-ord sets — all crafted to transition effortlessly across occasions.
“The starting point for Atth was the idea of continuity through evolution. We wanted to explore how heritage could become softer and more fluid without losing its essence. The collection continues our ongoing exploration of culture and contemporary design, interpreted through a summer sensibility. The narrative unfolds through the three core pillars that define the ethos of the house: Royale, Nomade and Art Deco. Royale revisits classic decorative codes through reworked paisleys and intricate jaali-inspired detailing, balancing richness with refinement. Nomade remains rooted in the authenticity of ikat and its artisanal irregularities. Art Deco introduces a playful monkey motif inspired by eastern artistic traditions, layered against our signature graphic language,” he shares.
The silhouettes move across tops and tunics, contemporary skirt sets, kaftans, shararas and co-ord sets for women and shirts, kurtas and Nehru jackets for men. The intention was to create a wardrobe that feels elevated yet capable of transitioning across occasions without losing a sense of polish.
“Fabric played a defining role in shaping both the mood and movement of Atth. Since the collection was conceived through a softer lens, we focused on textiles that balance comfort, fluidity and structure. The collection works with fabrics such as cupro, satin linen, pure linen, Giza cotton and blended viscose textiles, including georgette and modal satin,” the designer reveals.
Patterns and motifs have always been central to the label’s storytelling and in Atth the designer revisits the house signatures through a softer, more contemporary lens.
“Some of the standout pieces include our fluid printed kaftans and co-ord sets that embody the mood of Atth. We are also particularly excited about looks that combine signature house prints with easy silhouettes. The palette was developed to feel nuanced, fresh and evocative of summer. Soft shades of ivory, creme, mustard, teal, pink and coral introduce lightness and ease, while deeper tones such as navy, plum and black create contrast and familiarity across the collection,” he tells us.
Besides Atth, the designer has also just unveiled a curated capsule of charms, wallets and the JJV Mini Trunk this season. “Inspired by the spirit of travel and modern luxury, it felt like a natural extension of the JJV Kapurthala universe and the lifestyle narrative we continue to build around the brand,” he signs off.
₹15,000 onwards. Available online.