If you wondering about the prerequisites of a power-packed party wardrobe, we have you sorted. From Manish Malhotra and Payal Pratap to Sanjay Garg and Naushad Ali — fashion’s A-list designers weigh-in to help you find that perfect outfit. From glittery sequins to sleek satins, here’s our little black book of the season’s best looks.

Silver streak



From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, sequined dresses are all the rage this season. Designed in a streamlined silhouette, with a plunging neckline, puff sleeves and a thigh-high slit, there’s is nothing subtle about this Michael Costello — a look that comes highly recommended by designer Payal Pratap. Team it up with an emerald necklace and silver heels to make an ultra-glamorous style statement. Rs 3,91,591 approx.

Red haute



Manish Malhotra recommends going with a classic silhouette and ditching trends this New Year. This Rosie Assoulin’s dress, recently spotted on Deepika Padukone, showcases an off-shoulder silhouette with balloon sleeves, a bustier top and pockets at the sides. For an eye-catching look, pair yours with matching red heels and a bold lip. Rs 75,127 approx.

Strike gold

Ditch the glittering sequined outfits for the Love To Love You gown by Markarian. This handcrafted floral brocade number with a racer-back, ticks all the boxes for designer Swati Kalsi with it’s red and gold detailing. We love the sleek silhouette that places focus on the unique front-and-centre slit. Throw on a pair of slip-on heels to complete a fierce evening look. Rs 58,000 approx.

Layered love

Aneeth Arora, the name behind the label Pero, urges you to add some layering to your party wardrobe. This Payal Singhal ensemble that features a periwinkle blue embellished crop top paired with drop-crotch pants and an embellished jacket is a simple yet classy look for a winter evening. Rs 64,500 approx.

Starry affair

Cucculelli Shaheen’s champagne gown is embellished with a multitude of silver sequins and beads to mimic a constellation of stars. Bandana Narula chose this subtle-toned ensemble, elevated with a sprinkle of glitter, as her pick for the festive season. Complete your look with a statement diamond choker and nude heels. Rs 7,68,943 approx.

Connect the dots

Known for his minimalist inclinations, designer Naushad Ali suggests that one ditch the OTT glitz and play up the classic polka dot motif instead. Cut from an airy powder tulle, this Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini top is flocked with polka dots and has a plunging V-neckline that’s framed in ruffles with a tie-fastening sash at the waist. Highlight the fluted peplum hem by styling it with a tapered pencil skirt or cigarette pants. Rs 40,000 approx.

Bright side

This style by Michelle Mason offers just the right amount of practical and glamorous. Made from lustrous silk-satin in an elegant emerald hue — a shade that designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango hails as the colour of the season — the twisted cutout bodice and delicate crossover straps elegantly frame the open back. The wide legs graze the floor slightly, so balance the length out with a pair of golden stilettos. Rs 90,801 approx.

