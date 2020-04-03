Wash them after accepting that delivery package, wash them before touching your face, wash them before starting to cook, wash them after cleaning up — if nothing else, COVID-19 has certainly spotlighted the importance of keeping those mitts clean! But on the downside, the rigorous and repeated washing of hands and those additional pumps of alcohol-based sanitisers can certainly play a number on your previously supple skin. From DIY hacks to easily available over-the-counter salves and luxurious skin-care indulgences, we got some experts — dermatologists, the founder of an organic cosmetic brand, and a hand model — to chip in and help pick out the best products and ingredients to soothe those dry hands.



Shea luck

L’Occitane’s classic Shea Butter Hand Cream boasts a rich and comforting formulation of 20 per cent shea butter. A non-greasy product that is quickly absorbed into the skin, this cream also contains honey, almond and coconut oil. This hand cream has proven to be a popular choice for keeping hands healthy, and the brand claims that one Shea Butter Hand Cream is sold every five seconds worldwide. `1,050 for 30 ml.



Oat spot

Skinsense’s Soothing soap is the best way to take care of your skin during a shower. Containing oats,

desi cow milk and Himalayan forest honey, regular use of the use of this product will relieve irritation caused by overwashing, has anti-inflammatory properties that keep skin conditions like eczema and

acne at bay, act as a gentle cleanser, and also replenish your skin’s moisture. `350 per bar of soap.



Healing balm

Both vegan and cruelty-free, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm by Aesop offers intense hydration for both hands and cuticles, and is formulated with a mix of fragrant botanicals. Created with bergamot rind, vetiver root and petitgrain, this cream deeply moisturises, while the potassium lactate acts as a skin

softening and exfoliating emollient. This popular hand balm can also be used to protect against sunburn, dry elbows and knees. `3,583 for 120 ml.

Pet project

A unisex product from The Face Shop, My Plant Hand Cream is formulated from the desert succulent, agave. Mimicking the water-retaining properties of the plant, the agave nectar is a natural moisturiser, as it holds onto the water in the air and thereby your skin, thus keeping it hydrated and soft. Apart from its pleasant mild floral scent, this hand cream also comes in a cute ‘My own pet plant’ like container. `650 for 30 ml.



Tea time

With anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, green tea tree oil works as a mild disinfectant and skin salve, all at once. Innisfree’s Green Tea Seed Serum is made from a combination of Jeju organic green tea oil and extracts from orchids, tangerine peel, camellia leaf, grapefruit and orange, and creates a protective barrier that helps hydrate, and prevents the loss of moisture from the skin. `1,950 for 80 ml.



Loco for kokum

Prized for its naturally occurring essential fatty acid content, this kokum butter bathing bar is effective on dry and flaky skin. Combined with charcoal — an ingredient that effectively unclogs pores, removes dirt, heavy metals and chemicals — Neemli Naturals Charcoal & Kokum Butter Hydrating Bathing Bar is an ultra-hydrating cleansing bar that detoxifies the skin. `450.

Turn over a new leaf

Skincare may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of cannabis, but its derivative, hemp seed oil, is beneficial for the skin. Packed with essential fatty acids including shea butter and babassu oil, The Body Shop’s Hemp Body Butter is best used on dry to extremely dry skin as it melts at body temperature, leaving the skin soft and silky smooth. `1,150 for 200ml.



Be fruitful

Inspired by the Korean beauty trend, the Sephora Collection hand masks provide effective solutions. Easy to use, this pair of non-drip, avocado gloves is rich in Vitamin E and A. Additionally, the avocado oil in the gloves is also a rich source of antioxidants like B-carotene, lecithin, and linoleic acid that help moisturise your skin from within. `450.