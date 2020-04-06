Tight lipped

Lanolips Hands All Over is the solution for all your problems, from dry lips to rough cuticles and cracked heels. The ointments come in a pack of three different flavours - strawberry, green apple and peach. Packed with Vitamin E and lanolin, the product mimics lipids, which are naturally found in skin. Rs.4,430 approximately



Getting fresh

Korean beauty brand Innisfree’s My Essential Citrus Body Scrub is refreshing and effective. It has a scent of sour lemons and sweet oranges, besides wood and floral notes. Suitable for all skin types, it removes dead skin and cleanses pores. Rs.800





Zest wishes

The Apricot and Ginseng sheet mask from Nykaa promises to give you ‘blemish-free youthful skin.’ While apricot is known for its healing properties, ginseng works to give skin’s metabolism a boost, which results in firm and smooth skin. Rs.100



Berry good

Forest Essentials’ Ojas sheet mask is a bio cellulose product that has been infused with deep conditioning ayurvedic kashayam or serum made with blueberry, blackberry sage, witch hazel, chauki leaf, bael fruit and ghee. The silken texture of the mask ensures it sticks to the skin and removes fine lines and wrinkles. Rs.995 (pack of three)



Glow with the flow

Savour the tart yet fruity flavour of passion fruit with Glam Glow’s Good In Bed night cream. It’s creamy and gentle yet powerful enough to exfoliate skin. It is also packed with hyaluronic acid, which makes skin look healthy, moisturised and young. Rs.4,500



Two much

Estee Lauder’s Nutritious Super Pomegranate Radiant 2- In-1 Cleansing Foam can be used in two ways. You can use it to cleanse your skin and can also use it as a mask. The pomegranate extract, which is made from fruits sourced from the Meditteranean basin, also reverses dullness. Rs.3,000

Seed to it

Keihl’s taps into the antioxidant rich property of cranberries and the anti-inflammatory formula of turmeric to create this mask that is highly effective. Called the Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque, it also has micronized cranberry seeds that act as exfoliants. Rs1,750



