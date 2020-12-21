Five stocking stuffers for some Christmas gifting inspiration
Wondering what to fill up those stockings? Here are some interesting gifting options, from jutti from Coral Haze to handmade earrings from Sangeeta Boochra...
Perona
Perona’s red half-moon clutch, called Cora, comes with a zip closure and multiple slots for cards.
The Leather Garden
The Rajnigandha handbag from The Leather Garden is made with crewel embroidery.
Coral Haze
The Merlot jutti from Coral Haze has a pure leather sole, silk upper and is embroidered with tonal beat and sequin work.
Amrapali X Confluence
This Amrapali X Confluence bracelet, Charisma, is studded with Swarovski crystals and pearls and is set in gold-tone metal.
Sangeeta Boochra
Sangeeta Boochra’s silver earrings are handmade with ruby and emerald stones.