Wondering what to fill up those stockings? Here are some interesting gifting options, from jutti from Coral Haze to handmade earrings from Sangeeta Boochra...

Perona

Perona’s red half-moon clutch, called Cora, comes with a zip closure and multiple slots for cards.

The Leather Garden

The Rajnigandha handbag from The Leather Garden is made with crewel embroidery.

Coral Haze

The Merlot jutti from Coral Haze has a pure leather sole, silk upper and is embroidered with tonal beat and sequin work.

Amrapali X Confluence

This Amrapali X Confluence bracelet, Charisma, is studded with Swarovski crystals and pearls and is set in gold-tone metal.

Sangeeta Boochra

Sangeeta Boochra’s silver earrings are handmade with ruby and emerald stones.

