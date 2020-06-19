Stylish, classy and cool, our pick of Father's Day gifting options includes a London Undercover umbrella, Burberry cufflinks, a Saint Laurent tablet pouch and more....

Feline fine

The perfect gift for the organised dad, this money clip from Gucci will ensure his notes are all in one place. It is designed from silver with a cat head motif on the front and is engraved with a wavy print. Rs.20,575 approximately

Catch some rays

Thom Browne gives the retro aviator silhouette a modern update through these rectangular sunglasses. Manufactured in Japan, they feature tortoiseshell-effect frames and tricolour stripes at the top frames and tips, which is the designer’s signature. Rs.46,005 approximately

All charged up

Marquetry, a 16th century craft technique from the UK, has been used to create this wireless charger from Linley. Made from macassar and sycamore, this one makes for a stylish addition to your nightstand. Rs.11,360 approximately

Hold the fawn

An extension of Burberry’s SS ’19 collection which was inspired by the Sex Pistols’ hit song, Who Killed Bambi?, this pair of cufflinks is fashioned out of gold-tone metal. It features hand-painted enamel fawn heads and inner discs that are engraved with the brand’s logo. Rs.30,955 approximately



Print perfect

Saint Laurent’s glossy tablet pouch is made from animal-print patent leather. The gold-foiled logo of the brand is printed at top and the inside is designed with two slip pockets and six card slots. Rs.38,480 approximately

True as steel

Minimalistic and classy, the Tangente Sport Neomatik watch, from Nomos Glashütte, has interesting details and features that make it stand out. Crafted in Germany, from stainless steel, it has a 42mm dial and Super-LuminoNova, which allows the wearer to see the time in the dark. It is also water resistant to 30 bar, which makes it suitable for diving. Rs.4,53,621 approximately

Ride the wave

Ideal for the wet days ahead, this umbrella from London Undercover is decorated with the Japanese Seigaiha wave pattern, which is considered a symbol of good luck. The umbrella is constructed with a telescopic steel frame and is finished with a bamboo-effect maple wood handle. Rs.5,145 approximately