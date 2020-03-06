Whether you’re in the mood for a pair of trousers that are unapologetically vibrant or a mini dress that’s a bit more subtle, you’re sure to find some inspiration...

Floral notes

The vibrant floral prints in the Vittoria dress from Faithfull The Brand capture the essence of the festival like no other. Made from crepe, the midi-dress has puffy sleeves and a fitted bust and waist. Rs.17,970 approximately

Got silk

Make heads turn in this maxi dress from Luisa Beccaria. Crafted from silk chiffon, it has a crepe de Chine lining. A deep V-neckline, gathered waist and semi-sheer skirt make it ideal for a poolside brunch. Rs.4,08,895 approximately

Print play

Etro’s signature prints take centrestage in this cotton chiffon and silk-blend blouse. It is detailed with a ruffled band collar, raglan sleeves with shirred cuffs and concealed buttons in the front. Rs.62,020 approximately

Shirt up

Silvia Tcherassi takes cues from the key trend for spring, shirt dresses, to create this multi-hued piece. The midi-dress employs crisp cotton poplin that is printed with colourful stripes. It is finished with ties in front that can be knotted into a cute bow. Rs.93,100 approximately

On the dot

A fun way to celebrate the spirit of the festival is through this super cute mini-dress from Elzinga. The fitted waist contrasts the large voluminous sleeves to make this satin number a statement piece. Rs.33,710 approximately

Denim date

If you’re looking for a subtle way to celebrate the festival of colours, look no further than this dress from Isabel Marant. The denim piece bears orange and pink tie-dye accents, a high neck and voluminous sleeves. Rs.44,230 approximately

Blooming large

Inspired by California’s superbloom, this pair of wide leg trousers from Carolina Herera, is striking and dramatic. Cut from poplin, it is printed with a psychedelic pattern and is designed with a high waist and large buckled belt. Rs.1,03,180 approximately

