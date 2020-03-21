A dreary and cluttered desk, especially at times like these, when we are all forced to work from home, is sure to demotivate you and bring down productivity levels. So it makes perfect sense to give yourself a treat and invest in some super cute desk accessories. Here are some ways to spruce up your workstation at home...

Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler’s Tiger Valet is perfect for your keys or other bits and bobs such as paper clips and old visiting cards. It is crafted from porcelain with a bright emerald backdrop, print of a tiger and 16k gold accents. Rs.5,145 approximately

The Paper Company

The Snail Mail Letter Opener is a vintage style piece made entirely from brass. Shaped like a snail, it is sure to add sophistication and charm to your desk. Rs.8,590

John Derian

The Lips Diamond Charm Paperweight from John Derian will give your home office a dash of style and edginess. It is made from glass, paper, glue and felt, and features a hand-painted image of red lips. Rs.4,160 approximately

BigSmall.in

This website has some of the most adorable accessories. This cactus organiser is a prime example. It comes in two colour - blue and pink - and is made with plastic. Rs.399

Wishing Chair

How adorable is this cat notebook from Wishing Chair?! The ruled notebook features a pale pink cover with prints of cats in contrasting white, and just two in gold foil to break the monotony. Rs.300

