Summer’s here and there’s not doubt about it! Whether you’re just staying in and pampering yourself or stepping out into the harsh sun, skin and hair care is of the utmost importance. We pick out summer beauty essentials from brands such as Angela Caglia, Aesop and French Girl Organics



Crystal clear

The Self Love Rose Quartz Eye Mask by Angela Caglia is made by intricately hand-weaving cooling crystals. The crystals improve blood circulation, and reduce dark circles and puffiness. Wear it while you meditate, or when you just wanna give your eyes a break.

Rs. 14,812 approximately



Tone it down

Uma Oils’ Anti-Aging Aloe Rose Toner is a boon for lackluster and fatigued skin. A combination of vitamin C derivative, aloe, watermelon, tomato extract and rose water, this toner will give you all the

pampering your skin deserves.

Rs. 7,022 approximately

Roll model

Deodorant is a summer staple, obviously. Designed for sensitive skin, Aesop’s Herbal Deodorant Roll-On comes with nourishing essential oils such as rosemary, eucalyptus and lavender. The roll-on has a light, earthy scent.

Rs.3,372 approximately





Bounce back

Wander Beauty’s Hair Refresher is a great way to restore and rescue greasy hair. Just a spritz of the formula, that has a fine silica powder, Korean rosemary leaf, aloe leaf and calendula flower extracts, will give bouncy tresses in no time.

Rs. 2,431 approximately





Cool blues

Natural skin care brand Kypris Beauty recently launched this Cerulean Soothing Hydration Recovery Mask. The lightweight treatment has algae and plankton extracts along with cherry blossom stem cells and tulsi flowers that help lackluster skin recover from dehydration.

Rs. 26,656 approximately





Gel me about it

Hyaluronic acid is one of the biggest trends in skin care and Tata Harper’s Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer

capitalises on it. The lightweight gel has chia seed water, marsh samphire and tremella mushroom extract for hydrating and plumping properties.

Rs. 8,642 approximately





Tress code

Summer and peppermint go hand in hand. Philip B’s Peppermint Avocado Shampoo is one of the brand’s most popular products. With 16 plant-based extracts, the shampoo provides a tingly, cooling sensation and leaves you with lustrous locks.

Rs. 3,376 approximately





Minty fresh

The apothecary brand, CO Bigelow, which was founded in 1883, takes skin care very seriously. The brand’s Lotion Mentholus is a blend of soothing camphor and oat extract, that comforts sensitive and dry areas, with a cooling sensation.

Rs. 3,655 approximately





Pinch of salt

The best way to unwind is definitely a soak in the tub. These Mint Sea Soak Enlivening Bath Salts from French Girl Organics are made of six different salts including Epsom, Himalayan and French gray, that soothe muscles. The peppermint and lavender oils make it refreshing.

Rs 2,431 approximately

Coco loco

For everyday sun protection, this Sun Fluid by Forest Essentials is a must. Packed with the goodness of tender coconut water, yashada bhasma, turmeric and basil, and boasting SPF 50, the hydrating formula provides a luminous sheen to the skin.

Rs. 975





Stick with it

Sephora’s Easy Stick Mask in Bamboo is definitely recommended for the hot months. The mattifying

mask is a good exfoliator. It’s also super easy to use — just roll it on to your face, leave it for five

minutes and rinse with warm water! Rs. 1,150





Eyes on you

The delicate eye area suffers the most during the hot season. Orveda’s Eye-Contour Botanical Gel has

ingredients such as bio-fermented kombucha black tea, marine glycoprotein and oat protein that illuminate and smoothen the skin. Rs. 18,907 approximately





Best foot forward

Rough, cracked and dry heels are the bane of the season. LuxaDerme’s Peeling and Exfoliating Foot Mask, has over 30 botanical extracts and specialised ingredients that rejuvenate your feet. Pop them on for a night in. Rs. 750





Citrus kiss

Boasting a subtle citrus fragrance, the Mandarin Kiss Lip Restore Balm by Soveral is a one stop solution for lip care. The mango and cocoa butter nourish the lips, while the mandarin peel aids

cell regrowth and healing. Rs. 1,958 approximately

