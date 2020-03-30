Out of the blue

Add some colour to your desk with this marbled bowl from Dinosaur Designs. Perfect to keep your keps, paper clips and other essentials, the resin bowl is engraved with a logo of the brand on the side. Rs11,190 approximately

Take a ride

Ideal for those who like to keep things minimalistic, this notebook by Letternote, has a plain brown cover with a tiny red print of a carousel at the bottom right. The back cover has a print of the word ‘Joy’ in the centre. It’s an A5 sized book and comes with either plain or ruled pages. Rs.450

Duck tour

If you’re pulling an all-nighter, this lamp is sure to add a dash of cheer to your desk. From PopShop24, the gleaming golden lamp stands on two adorable duck feet, that makes it both quirky and functional. Rs.6,490

Carry weight

Made from Medium Density Fibreboard or MDF, the car-shaped paperweights from Wishing Chair are a fun accessory to have to keep you important documents where they belong. The weights are handmade by skilled artisans. Rs.250 (set of two)

Gekko over it

Whether you’re going to use this or not, there’s no harm in keeping it on your desk to make it all more sophisticated. L’Objet’s gekko magnifying glass is made from 24k gold-plated brass and is studded with Swarovski crystals. Rs.8,860 approximately



Tan on ten

Fendi’s stationery kit contains a silver ruler, a key fob and a retractable tape measure. All made from tan supple leather, they come in a matching cylindrical leather pencil case. Rs.38,050 approximately

Stripe down

This adorable, whimsical coffee mug from Coton Colors is just what you need to cheer you up during the lockdown. It has a ruffled base and a green and white striped body. Rs.1,360 approximately



