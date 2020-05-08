Whether it’s a rejuvenating coffee-based body polish from Pursoma, a vibrating crystal roller by celebrity facialist Angela Caglia or luxury body oil from Rodin, now’s a great time to pamper your mom with a much-needed self-care kit.

Rose to the top

Help your mother make up for all those missed spa visits with this vibrating facial crystal roller from Angela Caglia. It has over 6,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and the rose quartz crystal helps to ease stress and enables moisturisers and serums to penetrate the skin better. Rs.21,050 approximately

Golden hour

Farsali’s Rose Gold Skin Mist is infused with 24k gold flakes and rosehip seed oil. The gold gives skin a radiant glow and will make your mom feel like royalty, while the alcohol-free formula also comprises rosehip seed oil which reverses the effects of aging. Rs.3,100

Sleep therapy

Slip’s pink sleep mask is both functional and pretty. Made from high-grade mulberry silk, it has a pink marbled pattern and ruched elastic band to hold it in place. Rs.6,535 approximately

Vitamin fix

This Luxury Body Oil from Rodin is enriched with Vitamins E and A, besides fatty acids that hydrate the skin. Geranium and orange blossom extracts add freshness. Rs.15,200 approximately

Glass apart

Glacce is a brand that uses crystals for mental and physical healing. This bottle, made of glass and steel, is fitted with a removable amethyst crystal, believed to have calming energy and creativity-boosting properties. Rs.11,280 approximately

Beach vacation

Escape to the exotic beaches of Tahiti with Lumira’s Tahitian Coconut scented candle. The candle boasts delicate notes of coconut, mandarin and frangipani, with base notes of vanilla and white musk. Rs.8,255 approximately

