Rust, the sombre yet vibrant shade that falls between red and brown on the spectrum, is the colour trend everyone seems to be talking about and wearing this season. From cardigans to dresses and trousers, we pick out statement pieces from names like Proenza Schouler, JW Anderson and Mara Hoffman.

Two for one

This JW Anderson dress is crafted from Merino wool with an asymmetrical silhouette. It is designed for a close fit and has a ribbed finish. What we love most about the piece is the two-tone colour palette. Rs.66,980 approximately

Square root

Simple yet exquisitely made, this square neck top from Vince is perfect for the winter. Created from knit fabric, it also has a deep square back. Wear tucked in with jeans for a casual date or black trousers, a chic jacket and a statement necklace for a night out. Rs.22,700 approximately

Easy does it

Team this striking Proenza Schouler skirt with a silky lace camisole for effortless glamour. Made from jersey, it is lightly pleated, has a thigh-high slit in the front and comes with a contrasting black leather belt. Rs.1,10,460 approximately

Cardigan rule

Luxurious brushed cashmere is turned into a trendy cardigan by Bottega Veneta. Taking inspiration from English heritage, it fastens with a gold signet ring, which is embossed with a depiction of Saint George killing a dragon. Rs.1,07,260 approximately

Gucci gang

Take a trip to the ’70s with this pair of trousers from Gucci. The flared jacquard piece is constructed from wool-silk blend lamé and bears the GG monogram all over. It has a high waist

and is detailed with side slit pockets and rear welt pockets. Rs.1,09,780 approximately

Staying conscious

One of Holzweiler’s signature styles, this pair of pants is christened Skunk. It uses a little bit of recycled polyester making it great for the planet. The stretchy fabric means it also has a comfortable fit. Rs.24,810 approximately

Cotton picking

Cut from shirred organic cotton-blend fabric, this Mara Hoffman dress is from the label’s SS21 lookbook. It has a sculptural silhouette and is lined with EcoVero viscose, which is made from regenerated wood pulp. The large dolman sleeves make it unique. Rs.32,540 approximately



