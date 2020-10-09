Sculptural pendants are everywhere of late. They are minimalistic yet make a statement, thanks to their highly artistic designs and unique abstract shapes. Fashioned out of brass, copper and aluminium and plated with gold and silver, here are some must-haves this season.

Geared up

Created from upcycled brass and copper scraps, Krithaa’s Ejecta Crux necklace is made of two pieces — one an abstract shape and the other shaped like a gear. It has an oxidised and patinated finish. Rs.3,502

Lava language

Shop Fusio is known for its interesting take on everyday motifs and its abstract designs. This piece is called the Lava Choker. It is made from brass plated with 22k gold, which is contrasted with black rhodium. Rs.3,500

Sun sign

Combining tones of black and gold, this Maya Bazaar neckpiece, christened Hasli, is made from a golden box chain woven with black cotton yarn. At the centre is a pendant shaped like rays of the sun. Rs.3,300

Blow a hiss

Make a statement in Manifest Design’s Serpent necklace, which is inspired by Pondicherry’s rainy season. The pendant is hand-sculpted in clay and then recreated in reclaimed aluminium. Rs.4,000

Down to brass tacks

The Tohu Charm necklace from De’Anma is fashioned out of brass. The pendant is minimalistic, with curved lines criss crossing each other. Choose your own finish — silver or golden — depending on what you’re in the mood for. Rs.2,400



Time travel

Taking inspiration from 17th-century architecture, the Laduree necklace from Zohra is set in brass and plated with gold. The handcrafted accessory is studded with a single pearl at the centre of the pendant. Rs.3,800

Stepping stone

Misho Design’s Pebble necklace is actually a set, with a choker and a 26-inch chain. The pendant features ‘pebbles’ of different shapes and sizes. Made from sterling silver, it is finished with either white gold or 22k gold, based on your preference. Rs.12,500