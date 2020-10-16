It’s been a few years now since the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend saw the fashion forward moving their charmeuse silk camisoles and satin slip dresses from their lingerie drawer to their main wardrobe. This autumn, the trend seems to be catching on again with maxi dresses, tops and skirts taking inspiration from the classic silhouettes and luxurious trimmings characteristic of lingerie. From Julie De Libran to Cami NYC, here’s our pick:

Clear as crystal

Christopher Kane’s crepe skirt brings together lace and crystals. The midi skirt, with a daringly high slit on the side, fastens with a press-studded leather patch at the waist. Rs.1,10,950 approximately



Ray of sunshine

This Issimo X Loretta Caponi dress is crafted from soft silk charmeuse in a cheerful shade of bright yellow. The skillfully embroidered flowers on the white tulle trim at the neckline make the dress stand out. Rs.1,06,175 approximately



Stripe for more

La Ligne’s Margaret dress sees the label attempting to create a stripe effect with vertical pintucking and wispy lace panels. Fashioned out of light silk georgette, and boasting a plunging neckline, this one is best paired with a minimalistic neckpiece. Rs.57,100 approximately

Black canvas

Julie De Libran uses a gorgeous black crepe fabric sourced from the archives of an Italian mill to create this stunning wrap dress. The piece is trimmed with delicate Chantilly lace at the neckline and hem. Rs.1,55,920 approximately

Golden hour

This camisole-style dress from Gucci is made from light-catching gold lamé, which is perfect for a cocktail party (socially distanced, of course). The contrasting black lace trims and loose fit add to its appeal. Rs.1,84,965 approximately

Italian job

This bustier top from Alexander McQueen is crafted in Italy from cotton-blend lace. Woven with delicate flowers, it has a sweetheart neckline. Rs.1,09,845 approximately

Silk route

The Cami NYC silk camisole is a versatile piece that can be worn with a formal jacket to the office or with a pair of skinny jeans for a coffee date. The neckline is trimmed with delicate lace, but what we love most are the fabric buttons down the front. Rs.21,230 approximately

