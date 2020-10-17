Veteran actress Shabana Azmi says her upcoming horror drama, Kaali Khuhi, is about fear, love, hope and perseverance.

"'Kaali Khuhi' is a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance, and how, when the odds are stacked against us, we find strength from unlikely places. It's been quite the journey and I'm looking forward to people watching it," Azmi said.

Set in a village, the film traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, who is involved in a series of inexplicable events. When her family is in danger, she is tasked with the duty to save them. Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, the film also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora.

Talking about the film, Samundra said: "Kaali Khuhi explores the dark history of a family haunted by its gruesome past and entangled in a web of unnatural occurrences. As 10-year-old Shivangi witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well, she's put to the ultimate test. Interweaving elements of drama, suspense and grounded horror, the film is an exciting watch for discerning audiences."



Streams on Netflix from October 30