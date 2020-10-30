From statement numbers that do the talking, to solid-coloured staples, calf-length midi skirts are everywhere. Designers such as Johanna Ortiz, Chopova Lowena and Matty Bovan are giving the humble midi a makeover. Here are our picks that are perfect for the chilly season:



Two toned

A modern take on femininity, the Belted Gingham Taffeta Skirt by Chopova Lowena is at once soft and edgy. The two halves of red and black pleated gingham prints are contrasted with the striking red leath- er belt. Rs 75,855 approximately

Red heat

Called Dean, this pleated midi skirt by Altuzarra is in a fearless shade of red. The stretch-knit ribbed waist, that complements the figure, opens up to narrow pleats giving it a gentle flowing look. The skirt works well with high heels, or chic sneakers. Rs 67,825 approximately

Off the chain

This Chainmail midi skirt by Paco Rabanne is a throwback to the brand’s iconic 1969 collection called Twelve Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials. The statement piece is created with black, blue and white acetate circles that are held together by brass rings. Rs 2,08,000 approximately



Point black

The chunky gold chain links at the hips take this solid black piece by Dion Lee up a notch. The crepe skirt has structural pleats and a flowing silhouette. The daring thigh-high slit adds to its appeal. Rs 1,25,184 approximately

Bold standard

Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz’s Crossroads skirt is an absolute head turner. The skirt boasts bold moss green and gold patterns, and a very flattering high-waisted silhouette. It also has pockets on the front, making it practical, as well as stylish. Rs 45,785 approximately



Satin finish

Alice + Olivia’s Maive midi skirt is made with fine devoré-satin. The botanical and floral prints in shades of pink, green and orange give it a vintage vibe. Rs 47,564 approximately



Wrapped up

The Aztec Mushroom jacquard wrap skirt by designer Matty Bovan showcases his daring work with silhouettes. The experimental number features two jacquard sections that have two dramatically different designs. The skirt also has a safety pin fastening detail, bringing the two sides together. Rs 61,785 approximately