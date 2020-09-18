As we approach the last few months of the year, the trend we’re looking forward to is jewel tones. From a silk satin Goat top to a ruffled wrap dress from Zimmermann, here’s how to wear the trend…

All wrapped up

This dress from The Attico has a lot going on — a wrap-effect front, gathered waist, and shirt-style top, sleeves and collar — but they all come together cohesively in this stunning shade of solid purple. The statement mini dress is cut from lustrous satin and is best worn with nude pumps. Rs.85,535 approximately

Going scarlet

Alexander McQueen’s bustier top is a testament to the iconic fashion house’s exquisite craftsmanship. It is marked by skillfully pleated satin at the bust, and a gathered waist band that accentuates the curves of the wearer. Rs.1,08,860 approximately

Knit worth

MM6 Maison Margiela turns a regular sweater into a high-fashion piece with the clever addition of a tie detail. The garment is knitted for a loose fit, with slouchy shoulders. The long ribbed ties at the hem can be knotted into a pretty bow at the back. Rs.41,715 approximately

Ruffle through

Romantic, elegant and chic, this Zimmermann dress is cut from soft silk satin. We love the bishop sleeves and gathered cuffs which beautifully complement the waterfall ruffles along the asymmetrical hem. Rs.45,030 approximately

Fine as silk

This gorgeous maxi dress, a netaporter.com exclusive from Sleeping With Jacques, features lace inserts at the neckline, below the chest and above the hem. The bodice and hem are made with plissé silk crepe de Chine, which lends texture and character to the otherwise simple silhouette. Rs.18,800 approximately

Sunshine state

Crafted from ramie fabric, this citrine yellow Savannah Morrow The Label dress captures the mood of the season — one that places emphasis on simplicity, understated designs and easy construction. The handkerchief hem and frayed edges give it a laid back vibe. Rs.29,475 approximately

Frilled to bits

Goat’s Kasper blouse, with its beautiful frilled neck and balloon sleeves, is equal parts formal and fun. Wear the flowing chiffon silk pieces with fitted trousers for a formal event or with distressed denims for a casual date. Rs.38,730 approximately