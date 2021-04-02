Crop tops or trousers with strings or ties that you wrap around your waist — a trend that came to be called ‘midriff flossing’ last summer — are making their presence felt once again. The risque trend was worn by A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in the recent past. We take a look at how you can introduce the trend to your summer wardrobe.

Vision in yellow

Christopher Esber’s crop shirt is cut from bright ‘mango’ yellow silk satin. The slender ties at the waist are a key element in the label’s designs. It is finished with blouson sleeves. Rs.47,220 approximately

Cult following

The Tessa pant from Cult Gaia is designed with wide legs and thin asymmetric ties at the waist. Crafted from lightweight twill which is woven with silk, the pair is comfortable and best worn with a crop top. Rs.39,435 approximately

Silk route

Cut from raw silk, Jodi Life’s tie-up top is a versatile piece that can be worn both with denims or a lehenga. It has a knotted bodice, spaghetti straps and elasticated off-shoulder sleeves with pearl-and-sequin embroidery. Rs.7,549

Blue hot

Fashioned out of stretch jersey, this icy blue top from Live The Process is fun yet sophisticated. The ties under the bust can be fastened according to your fit. It is detailed with a seam at the back for better support. Rs.8,350 approximately

Finding favor

Convert this Koral sports bra into a chic top this summer by pairing it with a light jacket or shrug. Called ‘Favor Infinity,’ it is made from super stretchy fabric and has adjustable ties that are broad and give better support. Rs.5,880 approximately

Cross connection

High street brand Zara’s cropped shirt with a crossover V-neck is the ideal summer top. Made from organic cotton poplin, it has long cuffed sleeves, an adjustable hem and an open collar. Rs.2,490