There’s something special about metallic bangles, necklaces, earrings and rings with rough, textured surfaces. From Anita Berisha’s uneven rings to Elise Tsikis’ cuff which has a raw, unfinished look, here’s how to make a statement with this new trend that’s taken over the runways and the streets…

Parisian break

The Rashmi 24kt-gilded cuff from Elise Tsikis is handmade in Paris, where the label’s atelier is located. The piece has a hammered and textured frame with a raw, unfinished appeal. Rs.16,470 approximately

Written in stone

Anita Berisha’s ring is crafted from brass plated with 14-carat gold. It is studded with a single faux amethyst stone. The ring has a textural finish and an irregular form, both of which are key features of the label. Rs.20,330 approximately



Paper trail

Taking inspiration from crushed paper, this pair of 14kt gold vermeil earrings is the signature of Anna Jewbury of Completedworks. The core is recycled sterling silver, and it is secured with post backs. Rs.30,905 approximately

Island escape

Manifest Designs is known for its sculptural statement jewellery and this piece is no exception. The Agung Coral bracelet is inspired by the coral beaches located around Mount Agung in Bali. Cast in aluminium, the piece features waves and curves that are synonymous with beaches. Rs.2,000



Hang on

Jennifer Meyer’s 18kt gold earrings feature three marquise-cut plates. Each plate is hammered and the uneven texture gives the gold extra shimmer. Rs.1,10,135 approximately



Over the moon

The craters of the moon offer inspiration for the Crater bangles by the label Lune. Made in Goa, the bangles are 100 per cent brass with 1 micron gold plating. Rs.3,000

