Five beauty essentials that promise to give you that desirable healthy looking glowing skin

Pure glow

This Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser by Kiehl’s promises to detoxify and exfoliate the skin. It is infused with a range of ingredients sourced from the Amazon river. The daily exfoliating clay face wash claims to help remove impurities while visibly minimising pores. Mild and non-stripping, this deep cleanser for pores leaves skin soft, fresh and healthy-looking. This deep pore facial cleanser gently removes excess oil, dirt and toxins while helps in minimizing pores. Rs 1,250. Available online.

Liquid gold

This age old Kumkumadi Thailam formula works wonders on the skin. And this one by The Tribe Concepts claims to be a specific blend for a golden complexion. An ayurvedic recipe for skin brightening, anti-aging and healthy-even-toned radiant glowing skin — it claims to be an excellent treatment for brightening, anti-pigmentation and for a flawless even toned complexion. Apart from skin brightening, the oil promises to fade undereye dark circles and treat crow’s feet around eyes. Rs 999. Available online.

Skin worthy

This ultra-lightweight, gel-cream The True Cream-aqua bomb by belif claims to instantly cool and refresh the skin while providing intensive hydration and a healthy glow. This gel-based moisturiser promises to provide the skin with a rush of refreshing hydration and minimises the appearance of pores for soft, smooth and supple skin. The products claims to have clinically proven to increase skin hydration levels by 70 per cent. Rs 1,690. Available online.

Citrus high

Derma Essentia Radiant Skin Toner contains clinically proven skin bio-actives that tone and balance the skin’s pH levels. This radiant face toner, infused with witch hazel and natural vitamin C extracted from kakadu plum, promises to purify and refresh the skin while providing subtle brightness for a natural radiance and dewy sheen. It is claimed that the kakadu plum is the world’s richest source of vitamin C, with 100 times the vitamin content of an orange. Rs 799. Available online.

Fresh face

An Intensive Brightening Serum by Mary Cohr promises to help boost and speed up visible skin brightening results. The brand claims that after 14 days, the serum visibly attenuates dark spots and refines skin texture for a perfect complexion. The product comes with UV-induced melanin which helps reduce dark spots and refines the skin’s texture. Rs 5,250. Available online.