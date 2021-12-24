Christmas 2021: Still shopping for presents? Here are some unique options that make for great stocking stuffers...

Golden ticket

The Unconform earrings from Eina Ahluwalia are made from gold-plated silver. The sculptural earrings depict the figure of a girl who is bending backwards. Rs.11,250

All the rouge

This gift set comprises Givenchy’s three bestselling lipsticks — Le Rouge, Le Rouge Deep Velvet and Le Rouge Night Noir and comes in a pouch. The first one is a luminous matte colour, while the second is a powdery matte which is highly pigmented and the last one is sheer and sparkling. Rs.9,925

Animal instinct

Take a trip to the wild side with Good Earth’s Savannah Coasters. The set of four coasters are made of brass, and feature hand-drawn motifs and 24-carat gold detailing. The designs in this capsule collection, Savannah, are inspired by the flora and fauna of the African grasslands. Rs.2,800



Talking scents

The Oriental scent, Jo Malone White Moss and Snowdrop Cologne, inspired by nature is a contrast of fragrances — the top notes are of petitgrain and clementine, the middle notes of snowdrops and neroli, and base notes are a combination of moss, tonka bean and amber, with a dash of cardamom. Rs.10,000

Study in scarlet

The best pick-me-up for a boring outfit is a classic red lipstick. And Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2.0 in Patsy Red is our pick. Not only is the colour super rich, the formula will also hydrate and plump your pout. For this series of lipsticks, the designer takes inspiration from the glamorous world of Hollywood and rock ‘n’ roll. Rs.3,450

Life in the hills

The Devdar Spring Soy Glass Candle is the product of a collaboration between Bombay Perfumery and Pahadi Local. Designed to evoke a feeling of being in the hills, the limited edition candle is a blend of cedarwood, moss and clary sage with hints of refreshing orange and bergamot. Rs.1,800

