From a Daniela Villegas necklace to a Bottega Veneta purse, here’s how to wear the Pantone Colour of the Year 2022 - Very Peri

VERY PERI IS the Pantone Colour of the Year 2022. The colour is said to encourage personal inventiveness and creativity. We take inspiration from this shade of purple and pick out accessories, dresses and shoes that you can add to your wardrobe for 2022.

Crystal clear

Roger Vivier’s satin and leather mules have an eye-catching cubed crystal-heel. The shoes add just the right amount of elegance and glamour to make you stand out in the crowd. Rs 96,386



Candy crush

These Candy Heart quartz, enamel and 9kt gold earrings by Bea Bongiasca will add a playful touch to your outfit. They are made in Italy and have a smokey quartz in the centre. Pair it with your jeans and tee for a fun and laidback look. Rs 53,223 approximately



Shell out

This point shell-embellished crochet clutch by Bottega Veneta is our favourite. The hinge top makes it ideal for carrying all your essentials. The light hue makes it a great match for almost every outfit. Rs 3,80,248 approximately



Cape talk

Loungewear brand Common Hours’ X-Ray cape gown is the perfect fit for dinner dates or cocktail parties. The bow in front adds the right amount of glam which is perfectly balanced by the floral silk fabric.

Rs 3,55,462 approximately

Drop in the ocean

This handcrafted sugulite necklace by Daniela Villegas comes with glittering oval-cut amethysts, and is inspired by the ocean. It’s definitely a statement piece that you can pair with a black dress to add a dash

of colour. Rs 12,34,810 approximately



Top of the crop

This Bandierine-print sleeveless performance top by Emilio Pucci is a perfect fit for both running errands during the day and looking effort-lessly graceful in the evening. The colours and patterns are inspired by silk scarf designs by the brand. Rs 1,03,044 approximately

Flower power

This floral print flared poplin midi skirt by Dolce & Gabbana is perfect for a warm summer evening. The mid-century-inspired silhouette and the delicate wisteria prints give it the right balance of elegance and

comfort. Rs 62,882 approximately

