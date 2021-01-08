While the series showcases floor-grazing dresses and decolletage, we take a look at modern reinterpretations with shorter hemlines and fuss-free silhouettes from labels like Erdem, Self Portrait and Reformation.

Point blanc

Make heads turn in this striking gown from Marchesa Notte. The dress, made from tulle, has a fully retro vibe and is detailed with tiered fringes, floral embroidery and beaded embellishments. Rs.1,39,700 approximately.



Into the white

Channel your inner Greek goddess with this flattering Maison Rabih Kayrouz dress made from ivory charmeuse. The shirred waist, ruched shoulders and gathered pleats on the skirt, all make this a unique piece to own. Rs.2,24,585 approximately.

Going dark

Cut from cotton poplin, La Ligne’s Amour dress is a gothic take on the classic silhouette. It is detailed with puffed sleeves, shirred waist and a daring open-back which secures with grosgrain ties. Rs.40,040 approximately

Cutting ice

A vision in ice blue, the polka-dot tulle dress from Self Portrait is elegant, sophisticated and feminine. It is designed with ruched sleeves, a semi-sheer neckline and a pleated bodice. The thin crystal belt gives it a dash of glamour. Rs.31,540 approximately

Short order

Regency women were most definitely not in the habit of putting their legs on display, but the neckline and bodice of this dress hark back to the 1800s. Reformation cleverly combines retro and modern elements in the ruffled ‘Robles’ mini dress, made from blue linen. Rs.22,455 approximately.

Satin sensation

This ultra-feminine number from Erdem brings together guipure lace and silk-infused mikado satin. The gorgeous pink dress is christened Irmina and features a deep V-neck, fitted bodice and fluted sleeves. Rs.2,73,595 approximately.