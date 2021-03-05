With temperatures crossing the 30-degree mark, it’s time to push your favourite denim trousers to the back of your closet and pull out some light summer dresses. And if you’re looking to update your wardrobe, we give you some inspiration with statement warm-weather dresses from labels like Lisa Marie Fernandez and Dolce & Gabbana.

Green light

Max Mara Leisure uses textured cotton pique to create this summer-friendly dress. With a comfortable fit and a square neckline, this is best worn with strappy Greek sandals and a statement necklace. Rs.13,430 approximately

It’s a patch

Serving up maximalist glamour, Dolce & Gabbana’s cotton-blend jersey dress is a summer must-have. The patch-work dress has a bustier-style bodice with picot trim and a flared skirt. Rs.1,32,330 approximately

Pet project

Inspired by the traditional ceramics of Portugal, this Staud dress is laid back yet elegant. It is designed with a self tying plunge neck, a cutout waist and flared skirt. What we love most are the adorable puppy prints in shades of blue. Rs.24,705 approximately



Seeing red

Go bold with Etro’s Palmaria dress which is fashioned out of super light cotton-and-silk-blend fabric. Bearing striking floral prints against a bright red background the tiered dress is suspended from thin crossover straps. Rs.87,540 approximately

Flower play

The floral print Tamara dress from Cala De La Cruz offers easy elegance. It has a button-down front and a square neckline. Hanging off broad shoulder straps, the dress falls to a wide skirt. Rs.26,855 approximately

All yellow

Zimmermann’s Sunshine mini dress is true to its name. It features floral prints in shades of soft yellow, orange and peach. Made from breathable linen, the structured silhouette has a distinct vintage appeal. Rs.54,635 approximately

On the linen

Relaxed and easy, this kaftan dress from Lisa Marie Fernandez is ideal for warm days. Cut from linen, it comes with a wide belt to accentuate your waist, and pockets on either side. Rs.46,125 approximately

