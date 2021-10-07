Geometric patterns  make a comeback. We look for inspiration from Dodo Bar Or, Staud and others

Floral and abstract prints have made way for vivid geometric patterns bordering on psychedelic in recent months. Instead of lines and checks, there are small, repetitive shapes that sort of represent a vintage

aesthetic — from the ’70s to be more specific. We pick out dresses, tops and skirts from labels like Staud,

Odile Jacobs and Charles Jeffrey to help you get in on the trend.

Kilt instinct

The classic kilt is given a high fashion update in this piece by Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. It is printed with hexagonal shapes in a repetitive pattern. Made from recycled fibres, it is designed for a slim fit at the waist and has a free-flowing pleated skirt. Rs.50,545 approximately

Circle of life

Crafted from waxed cotton, an African dying technique, this Odile Jacobs dress is detailed with circle and square prints in a palette of beige and blue. Cut for a comfortable fit, it has buttons down the front and a self-tying belt. Rs.54,100 approximately

What’s the angle

Staud’s slip dress is printed with multi-coloured triangle-shapes which look like multiple bandanas placed close together. Made from crepe, the ‘bandanas’ on the dress also feature paisley prints. Rs.23,300 approximately

Meet at the square

Geometric jacquard patterns in a vintage-style arrangement are the highlight of this Dodo Bar Or Brian skirt. The navy, light blue and cream shapes are inspired by the architecture of the Middle East. It is finished with a slit on the right. Rs.28,205 approximately



On the line

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Seraphini takes cues from college sports jerseys to create this maxi dress with bold stripes in varying sizes, placed in an interesting and fresh way. The pleats on the skirt and painterly depiction of Queen Elizabeth II take this dress to a whole new level of chic. Rs.1,50,770 approximately



Pleat generation

Boasting a bright and vibrant colour palette, this Scarlet Sage shirt dress features their signature micro-pleating. The geometric prints are minimal and fun, while the fit is easy and relaxed. Rs.12,000