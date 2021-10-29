We take a look at some festive must-haves, from Aquazzura pumps to a Payal Khandwala jumpsuit

Our list has a mix of unconventional silhouettes, ensembles that fall under the category of understated luxury and some opulent accessories to balance it all out. Think meenakari work from Joules by Radhika and a charcoal lehenga set from Rajdeep Ranawat.

Flower arrangement

The design might be simple but the oversized shape makes this a festival must-have. The Oscar De La Renta pair is made from gold-tone metal with faux pearls at the centre and Swarovski crystal drops. Rs.46,030 approximately



Grey scale

The pairing of muted grey and pale pink hues makes this an elegant statement piece. The Joules by Radhika necklace is detailed with meenakari and polki work and features freshwater pearls, and grey jade carved to form leaf shapes. Rs.6,600



Round trip

Duet Luxury reimagines clutches in experimental new silhouettes and this piece is a fine example. The body of the clutch, crafted from leather features hand-embroidered details of birds and flowers, while the circular handle is made of wood. Rs.16,500



In print

The Awadh Leela lehenga set from Rajdeep Ranawat is perfect for those who are willing to take a risk and set a new bar for festive dressing. It comes with a sheer black blouse fashioned out of silk organza and a charcoal grey dupion skirt with digitally printed paisley patterns. Rs.43,000



Lilac dream

If you’re looking for something understated yet festive, opt for this set from Begum Pret. The ‘Jilmil’ kurta set is cut from beautiful lilac zari tissue, and has simple beadwork on the neckline and embroidered details at the hem. It is paired with a matching organza dupatta, which is also embroidered with flowers. Rs.21,000



Colour pop

For something unconventional, slip into this magenta and scarlet Payal Khandwala jumpsuit. The stunning piece is crafted from handwoven silk. It has a handkerchief hem and engineered brocade details on the sleeves. Rs.29,000



Right instinct

The ‘Instinct’ pumps from Aquazzura have pointed toes and feature clear PVC on the top. Twisted silver straps made from crystals give the pair a dash of glamour. The shoes are set on silver leather heels. Rs.84,120 approximately

