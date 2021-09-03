Shoulder grazing statement earrings are back. Here are our picks, from labels like Suhani Pittie and Aaharya

If there's one accessory trend that’s making a major comeback, it’s got to be statement earrings that not just touch but fall way past your shoulders. From Bhavya Ramesh’s lotus-inspired pair to Aaharya's contemporary take on temple jewellery, here’s how to wear the trend:

Cross check

Boasting old-world charm and vintage glamour, the Alizeh cross danglers from Radhika Agrawal are sure to create a lasting impression. They are detailed with Swarovski crystals and pearls. Rs.7,800

Temple run

The label, Aaharya, is known for its contemporary take on temple jewellery. This piece, titled Yahvi, takes cues from the union of heaven and earth and tries to capture the hues of dawn. It features multi-coloured kemp stones set in 24k gold-plated silver. Rs.24,850

Petal to the metal

The Dripping Lotus earrings from Bhavya Ramesh are made from recycled sterling silver by artisans in Jaipur. Available in golden and silver hues, the pair features lotus motifs connected with chains. Rs.7,000 upwards

Leaf your mark

Designer Suhani Pittie’s Breezy Adventure earrings are a versatile pair that will work with everything from kurtas and saris to dresses and jumpsuits. Inspired by the movement of leaves in the breeze, this pair is made from 22k gold-plated copper. Rs.6,800

On the moo

Sheetal Zaveri’s earrings are designed with floral and petal patterns covered with pearls and semi-precious stones. Attached to the petals is a figurine of a gold-plated bull. The pair is set in 92.5 sterling silver. Rs.41,800