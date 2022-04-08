Our pick of spring-friendly maxi dresses from brands such as Cult Gaia and Payal Pratap

SPRING HAS SPRUNG! As the temperatures soar, it’s time to swap out those trousers for some flowing maxi dresses. From backless numbers and floral delights to minimalisitc statement pieces, here’s how to look and feel your best this season...



Out of the blue

Designer Payal Pratap weaves a Bohemian dream with this ‘gown dress’ called Casey. The dress is part of the designer’s Singing the Blues collection, which shines the spotlight on handloom cotton and linen. What we love about this number is the white and red embroidery on navy fabric and the voluminous peasant sleeves. Rs 35,000



Seeing double

La DoubleJ is a brand known for maximalism and bold prints. The Radiosa dress is no expectation. The floaty, tiered silhouette and the strappy back make it just right for a day about town. Rs 65,719 approximately



From the earth

Earthy and neutral tones come together in this effortlessly graceful dress by Cult Gaia. With statement puffed sleeves, a wide waistband and a slit on the side, this dress is a definite head-turner. Rs 36,999 approximately





Stripe tease

Paraguay-based label Rue Mariscal borrows from the country’s culture for its aesthetic. This striped cotton-jacquard midi dress uses artisanal embroidery techniques. The blue floral motifs and crisp white fabric spell understated luxury. Rs 1,71,295 approximately



Bringing sexy back

Taking a cue from watercolour paintings, Hannah Artwear’s Surya dress is inspired from her travels in India. The dress has a sexy open back, and a bow detail to complement it. It has a flattering fit. Rs 49,318 approximately

Over the moon

With lantern sleeves and a cinching waist cord, this Zimmermann dress called Moonshine, is an ode to spring. The soft pink colour is adorned with delicate painterly prints. The linen-voile fabric is light and airy. Rs 57,682 approximately

Flight of fancy

The Akira dress by LoveShackFancy is the right mix of sexy and comfy. It boasts a plunging neckline, ruched sleeves and pearl detailing. Dress it down for the day, or pair it with golden accessories for an evening do. Rs 76,793 approximately



