Givenchy, Balenciaga, Valentino and others make slides a summer essential 

Seen on the shelves of names like Valentino Garavani, Alexander McQueen and Gabriela Hearst, these slides offer an easy, relaxed look and feel. From braided straps, and rubber bodies to cutouts and spikes, here are our picks...

Tan on ten

Fabrizio Viti crafts the Davis Berkeley slides, which have a tan suede upper and matching leather footbed. The minimal design is punctuated with a leather daisy on the side of the lower strap — a fun touch that is apt for the season. Rs.34,980 approximately



Metal head

Givenchy takes things up a notch with this edgy pair. Made in Italy from rubber and with a moulded insole and cutout detail, the ‘Marshmallow’ slides are embellished with silver-tone spikes. Rs.53,460 approximately

Glow up

Slip your feet into these chunky slides from Alexander McQueen to make a statement that is equal parts laidback and chic. The rubber footwear has buckled straps and soft and bouncy soles. Rs.65,395 approximately

Strike a chord

Gabriela Hearst’s Striker sandals feature soles made from natural cork and moulded footbeds to enhance comfort. The straps, in black, tan and white, are crafted from sheep leather. Rs.58,100 approximately

Mallorca magic

The Mallorca slides from Balenciaga are a must have for that beach vacation you’ve been planning or even for a day of lounging by the pool. The yellow pair boasts a moulded insole and the straps have buckles that are debossed with the brand’s logo. Rs.28,360 approximately

Over the moon

What we love about this Vanilla Moon pair is that it has a lightweight sole and a minimal aesthetic which is balanced by the braided straps. The golden leather is offset by jute trimming. Rs.7,990



A sip of burgundy

The silhouette is updated with braided straps and a burgundy footbed through this pair by Valentino Garavani. The straps sit on a leather sole, which is finished with the house’s signature rockstuds. Rs.51,880 approximately

