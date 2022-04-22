Braided details are making a mark this season. Here are seven ways to wear the trend...

Braided detailing and embellishments serve to break the monotony and add a bit of texture to everything from dresses and tops to shoes and accessories. This season, braids seem to be everywhere. We take a look at summer dresses, bikinis, sandals and more from labels like Aquazurra, Aje and Gianvito Rossi for some inspiration.

On the block

Aquazzura’s golden mules come with braided straps and comfortable block heels. The leather shoes feature on-trend square toes. Rs.72,745 approximately



Slide along

The Marbella espadrille slides from Gianvito Rossi are a must-have summer accessory. Designed with braided tan leather straps, they are finished with chunky jute soles. Rs.68,335 approximately





Catch some waves

Hit the beach or the pool with this bikini top from Ulla Johnson. Cut from stretch fabric, it bears abstract prints in a neutral palette and comes with triangular cups and braided straps. Rs.22,455 approximately

Black list

Crafted from supple black leather, this Altuzarra bag features braided edges and a braided top handle. Fitted with golden hardware, it comes with a cross body strap. Rs.1,67,520 approximately

White magic

Aje uses lightweight cotton to craft this summer-ready midi dress. The asymmetric neckline, large puff sleeves and braided detailing across the chest and below the waist make it stand out. Rs.31,510 approximately

Pop of pink

This braided belt is made from nylon in a pretty shade of pink. Titled Eloyce, the Isabel Marant piece has a knotted front and silver-tone metal hardware. Rs.24,430 approximately

Visor up

Take shelter from the sun when you’re outdoors with this chic visor from Gabriela Hearst. Woven from straw, it is trimmed with braided beige, white and brown leather and is lined with grosgrain. Rs.56,865 approximately