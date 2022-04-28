Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr with contemporary celestial-themed jewellery from Lune, Dhora and others

If you're looking for minimal and contemporary jewellery for an understated festive look, we have you covered. From Dhora’s single-string star and moon necklace to a textured crescent moon pendant from Lune, here are our picks:

Dream state

Zariin’s Stars of Dreams necklace offers a laid back vibe to festive dressing. It is strung with alternating rough green Chalcedony and star-shaped motifs, and is made from gold-plated brass. Rs.4,299

Touch the sky

The Wandering Crescent Moon necklace by Lune is handmade in Jaipur from gold-plated brass. It has a large crescent-shaped pendant which has a texture of molten gold, and is inspired by the Impasto technique used in painting. Rs.6,850



Star gazing

Jaipur-based jewellery label, Dhora crafts the Star Moon necklace, which is a minimalist’s dream. The single strand piece is made with brass and rhodium, and comes with simple and elegant star and moon pendants. Rs.3,200

Victorian era

The Hailey Maang Tikka from Paisley Pop is a unique statement piece. It has a Victorian-inspired polki design and is studded with pink stones. Strings of pearls are attached to the crescent shaped part of the

accessory. Rs.4,499

Phase the music

From Suhani Pittie’s Moon Phase collection comes the The Lunar Halo Necklace. Featuring half moon shapes, the copper necklace is plated with silver and is hand-painted in shades of green and blue. Rs.11,000

Pearls apart

Designed to look like a cot mobile, this pair of earrings from Mateo are crafted from 14-carat gold. The strings of freshwater pearls hang off diamond-studded arcs which are attached to pearl and diamond studs. Rs.2,89,735 approximately

