Rakshabandhan 2022: Pamper your sister with picks from our fabulous gift guide 

Rakshabandhan is around the corner and ’tis the season to spoil your sister with the best gift that expresses your emotions of love and care for her. And if you have still not decided what to surprise her with, we have got you covered. Here’s an illustrious list of options you can choose from to make the festivities even more special for you both.

Touch of care

For a sister who loves luxury, Sunday Forever is the perfect pick. The products are designed to promote smoother skin and hair (since sleeping on silk leads to less frizz and hair breakage). Choose from decadent silk sheets and pillowcases, plush eye masks, silk hair bands and scrunchies (in 3 sizes) and even silk cami night suits, perfect for lounging around and for bedtime. The products come in shades of white, black, grey, and champagne.

Price: INR 1,399 onwards. Available on sundayforever.in

Nail it

If your sister loves pampering her nails then SOEZI’s customizable quirky press-ons are a perfect gift for her. Available in a of myriad colours, textures and prints, elevate your sibling’s mood in a jiffy with these non-damaging tips that are a hassle-free solution for gorgeous nails in no time. These reusable press-ons promise to maintain the robustness of the natural nails and also nourish them after every use.

Price: INR 1,699 onward. Available on soezi.in

A bag full of love

Browse through the iconic Michael Kors pieces and select the best for your sibling! This Rakshabandhan, while you renew the vows to protect your sibling through infinity, pamper her with the best of Michael Kors. From the ver-new Parker bag to the Blue pleated dress, here's the chance to tie the perfect bow to the bond.

Price: INR 14,400 onwards. Available on michaelkors.global

All for elegance

If she is the bold type, meeting deadlines yet ready to chill post-sunset with all the hype, gift her something from the vibrant selection of Shaya. The contrasting pair of yellow and blue adds to your sister’s optimism, gleaming with the backdrop of sheen silver. Couple up an Antique Ijya Vent Toe Ring with boxy Antique Suhrit Wall Earrings, perfect to accessorize when at work. What’s more? The brand also brings you a wide range of finger rings to stack up and customize to your sister’s liking, especially the Antique Pash Sculpture Stackable Ring.

Price: INR 3,825 onwards. Available on caratlane.com

Pack of health

The best you can offer your sister this Rakshabandhan is a way to ensure good health. The combo of Muesli – Real Fruit and Multifloral Honey is a perfect gift to offer her for her perfect mornings. The thoughtfully designed combo ensures maximum nutritional value. It is a healthy combination of multigrain, corn flakes, wheat flakes, and succulent pieces of real fruit that add natural sweetness. You can also choose the Gaia Crunchy Muesli Pack, Jumbo Celebration Pack, Healthy Nutritional Pack, and Sport Energy Pack.

Price: INR 200-800. Available on gaiagoodhealth.com

Skincare for her

Show love for your sister this Rakshabandhan with Skinella’s superfood-loaded skincare products. Their three skin rejuvenating products – facewash, face serum, and sheet mask are made with the goodness of blueberries, orange, lemon, manuka honey, and Vitamin C. Filled with the richness of blueberries, Blueberry Facewash is a gel-based face wash and is suitable for all skin types and helps control oil in the skin after unclogging the pores. The Skinella Orange & Lemon Vitamin C Face Serum promises to boost collagen formation, protecting the skin from damaging free radicals. It is made with orange and lemon extracts and will give her skin a rejuvenating treat. The sheet mask with Manuka Honey and Vitamin C extracts promises to give her skin the much-needed boost of anti-oxidants.

Price INR 100-500. Available on skinella.com

A cuppa joy

When the day begins with coffee, it's sure to bring a smile to her face. But getting it in an attractive, travel-friendly and sustainable mug from Villeroy & Boch will guarantee the first smile of the day. It will not only make coffee and tea taste as good as at home, but it will also help to reduce waste and boost one’s mood! Price: INR 2,000 onwards. Available on villeroy-boch.co.uk Cheers to the bond This may be an unconventional gift option for you but your sister will love you for this present. The Marquise De Pompadour sparkling brut wine is made with traditional methods using a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Ugni Blanc. This is the first award-winning Methode Champenoise in India and your celebration just cannot be complete without it. Price: INR 1,399. Available on chateauindage.in With love from New York

Take advantage of this occasion to show your love for your sister with accessories from Kate Spade New York! You can find everything you need for Rakshabandhan from beautiful backpacks, phone covers, dresses, and bags from KSNY.

Price: INR 3,500. Available on tatacliq.com