Rakhi Hampers: Do away with your gifting woes with these all inclusive hampers

Siblings cannot be described by just one or two adjectives, nor can their relationship be. You may have grown up protecting your younger one, or fighting with the other, as well as stealing clothes from their wardrobe and using them as a shield to keep yourself out of trouble, but you simply cannot deny the special bond that only grows stronger over the years. Rakshabandhan comes around once in a year, but we believe siblings should be celebrated each day and every day. On the occasion of Rakhi, we list out a few things that’ll come handy if you can’t decide upon one particular gift to bring a priceless smile on your sibling’s face.

MUMUSO

Mumuso is an international brand known for its huge variety of premium quality products that can be used in daily life, or for the perfect gifting solution under a budget. This year on Rakhi, MUMUSO has curated an option for every soul out there. Customers can find their required products as they walk through the aisles, while discovering new products along the way. Soft toys, gift hampers, candies, body care products, we are sure you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Where: mumuso.co.in; Retail shops across metropolitan cities

Price: Rs. 200 onwards

JW Marriott

To make this Rakhshabandhan extra special, the JW Bakery will be offering JW Curations that include specially crafted Indian sweet boxes and hampers, designed specifically for you to add some more sweetness to the bond you share with your sibling. The hampers come in packages full of assortment of special sweets.

Where: +91 33663 30000

Price: Rs. 999+ onwards

Dibha Snacking

You can never settle down for one perfect gift for Rakshabandhan, hence we suggest you to pick a hamper with multiple options for your sibling. If they are big on midnight munchies and can’t do without a bite every now and then, there can’t be a better option than Dibha Snacking’s customised hampers. Added brownie points as they keep a check on your calorie intake with healthy alternatives.

Where: Instagram- @dibhasnacking

Price: Rs. 250 onwards

Ministry of Nuts

Dry fruits are one of the most classic and traditional gifting options for any desi festivities. Ministry of Nuts, as its name suggests is an expert homegrown brand that specialises in all sorts of nuts and berries. This Rakshabandhan order in a premium family fack of dry fruits that consists of delectable California almonds, California pistachios, whole cashew nuts, seedless raisins and omani dates. A great gifting option, these can come handy as the perfect munchies for the entire family.

Where: ministryofnuts.in

Price: Rs. 1499

Vedic Nuts

If you have too many cousins and just can’t decide what to settle down upon for a return gift, why not pick the good ol’ dry fruit boxes? These hampers can never fail to impress, and Vedic Nuts has curated packages with jars full of nuts, raisins and plant based proteins that are high on nutrition. Vedic Nuts keep an eye on the nutritive values while maintaining a rich gourmet flavour and feel of the same.

Where: Instagram- @vedicnuts

Price: Rs. 1800 onwards

Dyson

Dyson has recently introduced an all-in-one solution to hair styling wishes. This Rakhi, gift your sister one of the most stylish gifts she could ask for- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler. It features a rotating cool tip with multiple brush attachments, that gives her the opportunity to style her hair in any way she wants.

Where: dyson.in

Price: Rs. 45,900

VAHDAM

VAHDAM India has come up with exclusive hampers crafted specifically for Rakhi gifting and all of them come packed in attractive boxes. Celebrate this occasion with a tea gift set, for the chai loving sibling. Each of the hampers are also customised and come along with other usable items such as perfumes and rakhis. Their Assorted Tea Bag Gift Set is all about different notes of tea, while VAHDAM India x PHY Gift set comes with 50gms of loose-leaf masala chai and 100ml Social EDT Perfume by PHY . Each of the boxes include a handmade rakhi from the house of Craftizen.

Where: Rs. 749 onwards

Price: vahdam.in

O3+

Everybody needs a little bit of self- pampering amidst this hectic modern schedule that makes it hard to maintain a work life balance. Much revered skin care brand, O3+ has curated a top-to-toe solution for skin care woes ahead of the festivity so that you can remind your sister to take care of her skin more frequently. The O3+ hamper comes with a night repair cream, day cream with SPF 30, moisture boost glow cream, vitamin C and turmeric glow gel cream.

Where: o3plus.com

Price: Rs. 3000++

Amazon Fashion Gift Boxes

The Rakhi Store on Amazon Fashion will be live till tomorrow and this year’s curation on the e-commerce platform includes a wide range of rakhis, apparel, skincare, shoes, handbags and more. You can choose from a wide variety of gift boxes such as Forest Essentials Skin & Hair Care Selection Gift Box, Kama Ayurveda Gift Box, mCaffeine Coffee Mood Gift Set and The Man Company Rakhi Perfume Gift Set to name a few.

Where: amazon.in

Price: Rs. 1000+ onwards

Paw Petisserie

If your sibling is a pet lover, and going over to their place means some quality time with their four legged friends too, we suggest you to not only gift your sister some Rakhi special hampers, but bring in some for her pups too. Check out Paw Petisserie’s Rakhi boxes that include one breed specific edible, with 4 small doggie brownies.

Where: pawpetisserie.com

Price: Rs. 399 onwards

Crozzo

Indian festivities are just incomplete without sweets and happy faces. Order in some beautifully wrapped hamper from Crozzo India that have a shelf life of upto 15 days. The gift hampers allow you to choose from a variety of products ranging from freshly baked cakes, cookies, croissants and more. They spin quality products out of local ingredients and use a vacuum packing technology for its products to last longer.

Price: Rs. 790++ onwards

Where: crozzo.in

Archies

Archies is synonymous with nostalgia for everyone who grew up in the 80’s and 90’s. Predominantly identified with an unmatchable greeting card range, the brand has also come up with gift hampers, jewellery and accessory sets, photo albums, stuffed toys and a lot many other options for you to choose from this Rakshabandhan.

Where: archiesonline.com

Ayouthveda

Skincare enthusiasts have good news coming in as homegrown label Ayouthveda has come up with fabulously crafted Rakhi hampers. If you have had an eye on their products for a long time now, it’s time you ask for some from your brother. Take this opportunity to seek some wonderful ayurvedic products from the house of Ayouthveda.

Where: ayouthveda.com

Price: Rs. 1046++ onwards

Oziva

For holistic health, long lasting energy and better hormonal balance, it is important for women to consume the right amounts of macro and micronutrients every day. Oziva has introduced a wellness combo that has been specially curated keeping in mind their daily nutrition requirements. Gift your sibling the greatest gift- the gift of health this Rakhi, as you vow to protect them from all odds.

Where: oziva.in

Price: Rs. 998 onwards

Plantas

It is important to start taking care of your skin and hair care needs as the festive season has just kickstarted. To make sure you look good today, and everyday as festivities come in one after the other, Plantas has introduced a range of gift hampers such as the Plantas Shine & Glow Skin Brightening Range, Plantas Tan Defence Range, Plantas Pigmentation Range and so on.

Where: plantascare.com

Price: Rs. 3185 onwards

SMOOR

Thoughtfully handpicked delights to truly cherish that sibling love, especially in different shapes and sizes of chocolates can truly be one classy gifting option. All loaded in a tasteful hamper for that perfect Rakhi celebration, their gift box consists of coated almonds, center filled cookies, stir it up and beautiful rakhis.

Where: smoor.in

Price; Rs. 800 onwards

IGP

Indian families are more than often big enough to leave you wondering about the right gifting option on occasions like Rakhi. If you’re one of them who happens to have pretty much a never ending list of cousins, why not pick something from IGP.com, one of the leading gifting websites across the country? They have introduced Family Rakhi Hampers that include 5 different rakhis of all sizes. You may also pick their Quirky Rakhi hamper that is all about unique options.

Where: IGP.com

Price: Rs. 500 onwards

The June Shop

Does your sibling stay away from her hometown and you find yourself continuously worried about whether she keeps her things organised? We suggest you to send her a hamper from The June Shop that consists of a vision board, magnetic clips and a shelf. Easy to install and functional, this would be the perfect utility gift for your sister.

Where: thejuneshop.com

Price: Rs. 3999

All Things Baby

If your sister is a new mom, and has recently welcomed a bundle of joy to the world we can’t stress enough on how important it is to give her something from the house of All Things Baby. You may gift her Silicone Meal Set by Beaba from their website for her little toddler. It comes in a vibrant set of plate, suction pad bowl, a cup and a silicone spoon. We are sure your sister will be thankful to you for such a thoughtful gift.

Where: AllThingsBaby.com

Price: Rs. 3,499