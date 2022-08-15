We pick out seven designer chunky chain bags that are all the rage this season

From bright hues to classic neutrals, the versatility of chunky chain bags makes them perfect for everything from work and parties to formal events and maybe even dates. Drawing inspiration from retro styles, we curate a selection of statement bags with bold straps. Think Bottega Veneta, JW Anderson and Burberry.



1. Neutral stand

This almond-coloured Bottega Veneta shoulder strap bag has a supple leather lining, metallic strap and softly-gathered frame. Crafted from 100 per cent lamb leather, the chic number comes with a magnetic closure and just enough room for your essentials. ₹3,19,971 approximately

Bottega Veneta shoulder strap bag



2. Spanish soiree

Embellished with a tonal logo and enamel coating, the Midi Anchor Bag by JW Anderson comes

with internal pockets, suede lining and a Sam Brown belt with a gold link. This pecan-colored leather masterpiece, crafted in Spain, features an adjustable strap and a front-flap opening with a magnetic closure. ₹7,78,460 approximately

JW Anderson Midi Anchor Bag



3. Black magic

The Large Black Bike Wallet by Kara Store draws inspiration from the oversized bike locks used by cyclists in New York City. The wallet has an extra large gold chain with two interior slip pockets and an exterior pocket. ₹43,750 approximately

Kara Store Large Black Bike Wallet



4. Shine bright

The Frayme Mini Zipped Sequin Shoulder Bag by Stella McCartney has an oversized, mixed galvanic chain strap that boasts an exaggerated version of their signature medallion logo. The bright blue hue will make heads turn. ₹1,33,262 approximately

Frayme Mini Zipped Sequin Shoulder Bag



5. Lavender love

Crafted from luxurious lamb leather, the soft purple Olympia bag from Burberry is equipped with a chunky, silver-tone chain-link shoulder strap. This everyday bag features several pockets for extra storage. Printed with the label’s logo for a signature finish, the bag is made complete with a handy magnetic closure. ₹1,47,355 approximately

Burberry Olympia Bag

6. Talking to the moon

This Shalia Chain-Handle Moon Bag by Charles & Keith is sure to add some oomph to your everyday look. The vibrant pumpkin-hued moon-shaped bag comes with a bold gold-tone chunky chain handle. The detachable and adjustable shoulder strap allows you to carry the bag in multiple ways. ₹7,999 approximately

Charles & Keith Shalia Chain-Handle Moon Bag







7. Three’s company

The leather-lined Triple Chain Bag by Tom Ford is embellished with gold, silver and ruthenium gourmette chains. The black beauty, crafted from palmellato, features three different straps, which can be held on your shoulder, arm or palm, depending on their length. ₹3,17,470 approximately