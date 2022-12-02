These newly launched make-up products will make you look like a million bucks this party season

Winter brings with it the much awaited holiday season along with a host of wedding invitations. Being all covered up due to the chilly breeze, the focus of stepping out in style shifts largely to make up products and hairstyles during this time. We suggest you take advantage of the no- sweat months and invest in some premium make-up products that will amp up your look no matter if you are headed to a party or a wedding. Here’s a list of winter launches this year that will also keep a check on any unwanted damage.

Eye Got You

Recode Studios has launched a brand new mascara named We Stole Da Show Mascara. This ultra-black pigmented mascara guarantees dramatic volume and length just in a few strokes and adds a false lash effect to your eyes. Much like its name suggests, this all day non-flaking, non-smudging mascara will draw attention to your eyes for all the right reasons. Mixed with Argan oil, Mango seed oil, Rice bran wax and bamboo extract furthermore keeps your lashes moisturized and protected from dry winters.

Price: Rs. 665

Available on: recodestudios.com

Lock Talk

Do you love experimenting with your hair and believe styling your mane is an important part of a complete party look? Well there’s good news for you as Anveya has launched a range of temporary hair makeup that will allow you to match the colour of your locks with your outfit, as per your choice without having to worry about chemical and heat damage. Do not worry if the temperature drop makes you feel lazy to do a lot of things to your hair. Pick from a range of colours like pink, platinum, blue and gold and let your locks do the talking. The product is completely vegan, cruelty free and chemical free.

Price: Rs. 299 onwards

Available on: anveya.com

Face the Base

Juice Beauty is a natural, clean beauty brand known for its revolutionary, organic skin care and make up products. This holiday season they have launched a lightweight primer named Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer that is formulated with rich coconut alkanes and infused with an age defying serum to smoothen out the appearance of lines and imperfections. Vibrant plant-derived phyto-pigments replace artificial dyes to give you a radiant glow that will leave everyone swooning around you, making them wonder about the glow source.

Price: Rs. 4000

Available on: boddess.com

Tint Me Up

Amp up your natural beauty and go minimal with your makeup to stand out from the crowd this season, as everyone goes heavy on their choices. Kiko Milano has launched a Natural Look Lip & Cheek tint that will add a hint of soft colour to your natural skin tone and make it look juicier, plumper and luxe. Choose from tints in shades of biscuit, mauve and rose, all of which look equally natural on your lips and cheeks. Each of the glass bottles are packed to the brim with upcycled oak extracts, sustainably sourced sunflower oil and Garcinia seed butter that further keep the skin feeling hydrated this winter.

Price: Rs. 1450

Available on: Nykaa and Kiko Milano stores

Cinderella Glow

Who doesn’t love looking like they are glowing from within? Kay Beauty has cracked the code to make you look so this party season with their newly launched Illuminating Primer Drops that come in four shades specifically curated for Indian skin tones. The formulation is enriched with Hyaluronic acid that smoothen the skin and keeps it looking supple and hydrated all day long preventing it from chapping and looking cracked. These multi-tasking liquid primers give your skin a luminous look with shades suited for each moment of the day such as Rosey Twirl suited for daytime, Champagne Shimmy for a sun-kissed look, Golden Twist for an all-glam look and Moonlight Mambo for a celestial glow.

Price: Rs. 999

Available on: Nykaa