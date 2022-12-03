Multi-layered necklaces and pastel jewellery are all the rage this wedding season

WHEN IT COMES to your wedding, no detail is too small and this season is all about blending traditionalism with modernity. Spanning heavy chokers, pastel jewellery, multi-layered necklaces and statement pieces lined with temple coins, we look at the latest bridal bijouterie by designers like Tarun Tahiliani and Anita Dongre.

Ring of roses

This elegant Inka Necklace is a regal and timeless piece designed by Anita Dongre. Made from 92.5 sterling silver, the eight-inch choker, polished with gold, is embedded with zirconia diamonds and embellished with pearls. Besides featuring an array of moissanite stones, the piece also boasts rose quartz drops. Rs 92,800

Layer up

Paired with a matching set of multi-layered earrings, this polki choker set from Zevar by Geeta features a 22-carat gold-plated choker necklace studded with kundans and pearls. Designed from mixed metal, the choker has a V-shaped multi-strand design. Rs 20,600

Valley of flowers

Studded with 4.28 carats of inky tanzanites and 10 carats of Russian emeralds, the design of this Moonglade Ring resembles a flower in full bloom. Crafted from 18 carat white gold, the piece is also decorated with baguette and round diamonds. Price on request

Gold rush

This traditional Lakshmi coin necklace by C Krishniah Chetty is crafted with the essence of spiritualism. Made from 22-carat gold, this piece features an array of mini Lakshmi coins with a peacock on the top. The chain link ending of the necklace comes with a hook and eye clasp closure. Rs 2,45,326

Emerald isle

Coupled with a pair of long multi-layered earrings, this carved necklace set from Raabta by Rahul features a three-lined emerald and kundan neck piece. Carved with stone piroi, this layered necklace, made from an alloy of silver and gold plating, comes with a beaded bunch ending. Rs 68,500

Best of five

Designed with several motifs, this Lariat necklace by Tarun Tahiliani is a five-layer piece crafted from 92.5 silver metal polished with 24 carat gold-dipped sheen. Featuring fresh water pearls, and red and green hand-cut glass stones, the necklace boasts kundan-studded centrepieces in every strand. Rs 99,900

Collar tune

Crafted from 22 carat gold, this Earlene Choker and Sumira Tops Polki Set from Tyaani by Karan Johar includes a pair of earrings and a collar choker studded with natural polki diamonds. Both these pieces are layered with several micro pearls and gold bunches and boast pastel green morganite drops. Rs 1,91,610