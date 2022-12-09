Check these newly launched skin care products to do away with winter woes

Winters call for a special skincare routine that is hydrating and nourishing at the same time. Dryness and a drop in the temperature can wreak havoc on your skin and cause problems like cracking, dullness and recurrent roughness. Here’s a list of newly launched skin care products that will help you heal the damage from within this holiday season.

Oil Wonder

Amrutam is an ayurvedic brand that has launched a host of massage oils under their Abhyanga range. The numerous benefits of the Abhyanga range include muscle toning, improved blood circulation, stress relief and calmed nerves alongside aiding peaceful and sound sleep. Amrutam’s Nari Sondarya Oil is infused with Jaitun, Badam and Chandanadi oil known for their healing and rejuvenating properties. Its lightweight formulation locks moisture underneath the skin and treats body acne, sun tan and inflammation.

Price: Rs. 349

Available on: amrutam.co.in

Brow Code

Anastasia Beverly Hills is an international cult beauty brand widely loved by celebrities. The premium label has recently launched a brow shaping product named Brow Genius that will also keep them hydrated and nourished. Formulated with ingredients such as red clover extract peptide, Korean red ginseng, panthenol, biotin and castor oil this serum can be applied every day in the morning and night. Apply daily for atleast 8 weeks for optimal results.

Price: Rs. 5519

Available on: boddess.com

Hand to Hair

Winter isn’t just harsh on your skin but your scalp and locks too. Problems like dandruff can aggravate during this season with frizz and scalp irritation. weDo Professional from the house of legendary haircare brand Wella, has come up with a dual usage moisturising day cream, made with ethically sourced murumuru butter. This ingredient is known to be an excellent emollient known for its moisturizing properties. The product can be used both on the hair and hands and leaves your strands and hands feeling moisturized and soft.

Price: Rs. 1950 onwards

Available on: nykaa.com

K-Beauty Glow

The world of K-beauty is a must have on any skincare freak’s list. K-Beauty uses the most unconventional ingredients for maximum benefits. I Dew Care is one such Korean skincare brand that has come up with a host of products that will make your skin glow like glass. Checkout their I-Dew Care Mini Scoops that are basically hydrating, wash-off facial treatments. Inspired by the wonderland of delicious ice creams, these scoops soothe your skin leaving it looking visibly brighter and radiant. The scoops are available in three flavours namely Cake My Day, Berry Groovy and Matcha Mood.

Price: Rs. 1620

Available on: purplle.com

Moisture Lustre

Purplle has curated a body yoghurt specifically designed to keep your skin plump and nourished while the temperature drops. The newly launched Purplle French Lavender Parisian Midnight Body Yoghurt has soothing and deep moisturising properties added with a divine aroma of lavenders. The lightweight moisturiser will revive that glow on your skin and make you feel smothered in a satin hug.

Price: Rs. 545

Available on: purplle.com