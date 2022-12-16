Check out these five super hydrating moisturisers

Lotion is a body product that must be there in your skincare routine all year long, especially during winters when the temperature drop makes your skin dry and cracked. For a quick substitute to lotions, you may as well choose oils and serums that come with additional organic benefits. We list out five must have hydrators that will keep your skin feeling supple all day long.

Call of the Sea

Nykaa Wanderlust Mediterranean Sea Salt Lotion is enriched with lotus and watermelon seed extracts and keeps your skin hydrated for long hours. If you are fond of the sea, you have double reasons to invest in this lotion as it comes with a refreshing aquatic aroma that will instantly transport you to the sea shore.

Price: Rs. 450

Available on: Available on Nykaa

Coconut Love

If you are looking for something that will moisturise your skin and simultaneously have anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties we suggest you try Virgin Coconut Oil by Pure Nutrition. When applied externally, it doesn’t only act as a source of hydration but health as well. Apply it on your body right after a steaming shower to lock in long lasting moisture.

Price: Rs. 999

Available on: purenutrition.in

Serum Talk

Prebiotic Serum from the house of Kaya is fortified with skin micro flora and amino acids that not only moisturizes your skin but helps combat acne problems as well. It lowers the levels of acne causing bacteria in your skin while not affecting the natural skin barrier in any way. A concoction of 8 different botanical extracts, this product soothes inflamed skin while providing the right amount of hydration.

Price: Rs. 1500

Available on: kaya.in

Hues of Rose

The Mystic Indian Rose Lotion from the house of Nourish Mantra is infused with the essence of the coveted Indian Rose which imparts a luxurious sheen to your skin. Gotu Kola, Moringa and Indian Ginseng extracts are whipped into the buttery base enriched with Shea Butter creating the perfect winter skin potion.

Price: Rs. 975

Available on: nourishmantra.in

Hydration Boost

Bio-Oil’s Dry Skin gel is the best way to solve dry skin problems that need extra attention during winters. It creates a protective layer to stop moisture from escaping and hydrates the skin giving it an energised feel. It is a lightweight nourishing gel that can be used both on the face and body and is packed with natural healing ingredients like lavender, sunflower seed, rosemary oil and calendula extract.

Price: Rs. 450

Available on: bio-oil.com