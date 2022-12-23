These five brand new makeup products will make sure you put your best foot forward this holiday season

It’s time to be merry! The holiday season is here and it sure does call for some festive makeup and jazzy outfits. If you love to keep up with trends and are looking for some newly launched makeup products to lay your hands on, here’s a list of Christmas launches that you can check out. Here’s wishing you a Very Merry Christmas!

Check Matte!

A good lipstick can work wonders to your festive outfit, but if you keep fretting about how long it will last, Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup by MyGlamm has come up with the perfect premium solution. Their brand new Powder Matte Lipstick comes in 12 glorious shades that gives an ultra-luxurious matte feel to your pout that doesn’t dry it out. Created with a powder like formula, the pigment melts onto your lips making it super long lasting enriched with the goodness of Maracuja Oil.

Price: Rs. 799

Available on: myglamm.com

Eye Talk

If properly lined, your eyes can set your festive glam game on fire! Be the centre of attention at any family gathering or year- end party with Eye Gotchu from the house of POPxo Makeup by MyGlamm. This liquid eyeliner comes in three richly pigmented shades- black, brown and green that will leave everyone asking about your eye makeup.

Price: Rs. 449

Available on: myglamm.com

Feather Touch

amág Beauty is a new age make up brand equipped with BLIP (Blue Light Insta Protect) technology that blocks out harmful blue rays emitted from digital screens. Set your base this holiday season with their powder foundation named ‘blip’ on the Bae!. It is so lightweight that it feels like feathers on your skin and absorbs excessive oil for a premium matte finish.

Price: Rs. 599

Available on: amagbeauty.com

On the Go

There’s not a single soul out there in today’s world who isn’t always busy running errands, attending calls while keeping up with family responsibilities. We understand it might get tough to spend long hours on beauty sessions. Kiko Milano has launched a face palette for everyone who loves to keep things compact and easily accessible while on the go. Their Complete Look Face Palette includes a highlighter, bronzer, and blush in different shades that are enriched with sustainably sourced mulberry leaves, sunflower oil and safflower seeds. Throw this palette in your bag this festive season and let the worries go!

Price: Rs. 3490

Available on: Kiko Milano stores

Holly Jolly Christmas

Anastasia Beverly Hills is one international, cult makeup brand that even Hollywood celebs swear by. If you are in the mood for some worthwhile splurge, then why not invest in the Anastasia Beverly Hills India Blush Trio? The three full pigment blush shades add the perfect touch of life to your face no matter what your skin tone is. If you are travelling this holiday season, and wish to touch up on the go, the palette comes with a large mirror fixed in it as well. They come in two different sets of shades Pool Party and Berry Adore, and include three shades each that can be mixed together or applied separately.

Price: Rs. 3900

Available on: Sephora, Nykaa, Boddess and Anastasia Beverly Hill stores