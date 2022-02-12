Valantine's Day special: Here's what you can gift your significant other to make them feel special

This Valentine's Day, redefine the meaning of romance with some creative ideas. Let your loved ones know how much they mean to you. And if you are among those who still aren't sure of how to impress your partner and take your special someone by surprise, here's a list of ideas that you can pick from.

Piece of love

Give your loved one a present that shows her personality. From cute heart-shaped cocktail glasses to love angel showpieces and cute pink cutlery Nestasia’s specially curated gift range will surely make her heart melt. Price: 920 onwards. Available online.

Love for doggo

This Valentine's Day shows your loved one that you care for something that they love. Pick-up FurBuddies’ box of accessories that comes with tug toy, charm tag, dog walking pouch, wooden placard, flower bow, sailor bow and a set of postcards. You can also pick some enrichment toys, beds, mats, toys, bows, bandanas, collars and leashes for your loved one’s doggo. Rs: 2,999. Available online.

What’s your sign?

What do you get for someone who loves astrology? You don’t know what’s written in your sweetheart’s stars but you can certainly help her dress for it. Astrology related gifts are always thoughtful and deeply cherished by zodiac lovers. Pick one from Poppi’s latest AM to PM collection that promises to bring together femininity and playful elegance from the world of fashion to her closet. Available online Rs: 3,010 onwards. Available online.

Smell the romance

Nothing beats the joy and warmth of gifting fragrances. Whether it’s for yourself or an intimate surprise for your significant other, a great perfume will definitely set the mood for a romantic Valentine’s Day! The contemporary range of perfumes from Westside is infused with citrus, aromatic, floral, herbaceous and aqua notes, which capture the essence of today’s lifestyle, and is the perfect partner to help you AM to PM effortlessly. Rs: 295 onwards. Available online.

Sweet notes

While Valentine’s day is all about heart-shaped balloons, roses, scented candles, and couples walking hand in hand, Mad Over Donuts’ heart-shaped Valentine’s Day donuts are certainly the best to sweeten the day. Choose from Twin delight, Choco Fantasy to Strawberry heart. Price: 328 onwards. Available in store.

Go trendy

If there is one gift that can never go out of fashion, it is gold jewellery. Melorra’s trendy and lightweight pieces are just perfect. Choose from Leopard Print, Zipster, Knits and Knots and other trending fashion-inspired designs from a range of necklaces, rings, earrings, and more. Price: 30,000 onwards. Available online

Apple Watch Series

This device is never going to go out of date. Whether you are gifting it to your bae or to you man, this is a perfect gift to show that you care for their heart. Apple Watch Series 7 will watch over your loved one's health and fitness goals, measure their blood oxygen with an all-new sensor, and check their heart rhythm with the ECG app. Its advanced GPS + Cellular model will let them call, text, and get directions even without a phone. And when they are enjoying the sunlit outdoors, the exceptional retina display will always be 2.5x brighter. Price: 50,900. Available online.