Summer skincare: Keep your skin cool with masks and scrubs from brands like Kiehl’s and Pixi

With the days getting warmer, it’s important to keep your skin cool and healthy. Before the weather plays havoc, here are some products to stock up on to get some respite from the heat.

Tea break

Perfect at the end of a long, tiring and sweaty day, Kama Ayurveda’s Neem Tulsi Tea Tree Body Scrub combines natural ingredients. Neem is known to cool the body down, while tea tree is sought after for its cleansing properties. Rs.1,695 (200g)

Vitamin dose

The Vitamin C Tonic from Pixi is designed to repair skin damage caused by the sun. The addition of aloe vera helps to soothe skin. The tonic also promises to create a smoother and even skin tone. Rs.1,400

Wishful thinking

The Wishful Thirst Trap Cocoon Mask uses a double layer technology to hold in the vitamin-rich essence as much as possible. The mask is enriched with aloe vera and sodium hyaluronate which soothe and hydrate, and allantoin and niacinamide which brighten and protect. Rs.800

Speaking mandarin

Refreshing notes of lime, basil and mandarin orange come together in this body and hand wash from Jo Malone London. It also contains meadow seafoam seeds, which are refreshing; and is infused with sage and sea salt. Rs.1,600

Berry much

Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque has multiple benefits. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric calms skin damaged by too much heat and crushed cranberry seeds serve as exfoliants that work to make your skin look radiant and fresh. Rs.3,500 (100 ml)



Lemon crush

Nothing says summer like sorbet and the Lip Sleeping Mask in Lemon Sorbet from Laneige is just what you need, especially for chapped and dry lips. The refreshing mask works overnight, so apply before going to bed and wash it off when you wake up in the morning. Rs.1,150 (20g)



Spa day

Voesh offers an at-home spa experience with the Cucumber Fresh Deluxe Pedicure In A Box. The four-step treatment includes a sea salt soak, sugar scrub, mud masque and massage cream. From dealing with stiffness and calming tired feet to removing dead skin and hydrating and soothing the soles, it addresses multiple problems. Rs.725

