Our pick of monsoon essentials, from waterproof foundation to raincoats and rubber boots

As the monsoon sets in, we pick out some essentials that will keep you dry while also looking sharp. Whether it’s a pair of PVC sandals from Valentino Garavani or a waterproof tote from Marni and a water-repellent jacket from Moncler, we’ve got you covered, literally.

Save your skin

A foundation that’s transfer proof can be a game changer during the monsoons. This one by Diego Dalla Palma Milano is a no-transfer and water-resistant foundation and is available in five shades. Rs.2,970

Buckle up

Roger Vivier blends function and glamour in this PVC evening bag, which is studded with the house’s signature ‘Broche’ buckle. The bag is finished with a supple cream leather trimming and a golden strap. Rs.1,60,190 approximately



Graphic detail

Designer Richard Quinn takes cues from 1960s-inspired prints to create this graphic floral patterned raincoat for Moncler Genius. Crafted from water-resistant cotton canvas, the raincoat has a point collar, a relaxed fit and two rows of buttons down the front. Rs.1,30,000 approximately

Bolt from the blue

Add some colour to gloomy days with these bright blue rubber ankle boots from Bottega Veneta. The shoe is designed with a curved square toe and chunky block heels. Rs.49,545 approximately

Dual vision

This two-tone PVC tote from Marni is perfect for carrying around your essentials on rainy days. Trimmed with leather handles, it also has a detachable logo-embossed key tag and comes in a classic shopper silhouette. Rs.51,630 approximately

Tickled pink

Valentino Garavani’s signature rockstuds embellish these jelly PVC sandals to make them a monsoon must-have. The pale pink pair has T-bar straps and non-slip soles. Rs.25,540 approximately

