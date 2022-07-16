This Rakhi pick homegrown labels while choosing gifts

If you are planning early on gifts for Raksha Bandhan this year, we have a few suggestions up our sleeves. Celebrate the bond you share with your siblings and this festival of joy without fretting too much about delivery time. These wonderful gift suggestions from pocket friendly options to a few indulgent ones, can make Rakhi extra special for your loved ones.

Go Green

Potted plants make an excellent Rakhi gift if your sibling enjoys indoor gardening. Plants are those gifts that will stay with them for a long time and remind them of you whenever they care for it. Explore a variety of exquisite plants and potters to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area. Purchase the best plants from homegrown brand Nestreeo, which offers premium plants in the best packaging.

Price: Rs 300 onwards

Instagram: @nestreeo

Book Worm

Do you consider your sibling to be a nerd who is almost always immersed in books? If your answer is yes, give them a book by one of their favourite authors, a preferred one from her favourite genre, or a favourite selection from your personal library. Check out BookChor on Instagram for effortless gifting options under a budget. They are committed to bringing the best books at the best price to you.

Price: Rs 200 onwards

Instagram: @book.chor

Voucher it Up

If your sibling is a certified shopaholic but you are under a tight budget or confused as to what would be an appropriate gift that doesn’t exceed your upper limit, you may consider gift vouchers. It gives them the freedom to choose whatever they want to while you sit back and relax without wrecking your brain over Rakhi gifts.

Sneaker Head

This Rakhi, surprise your brother by giving him a pair of his favourite sneakers from his favourite brand. This will surely make him happy and shine during the festive season, especially since Rakhi marks the beginning of a plethora of occasions in the coming months. Hustle Culture is a multi-brand store that curates top rated footwear from Nike and Adidas all within your reach

Price: Rs. 20,000 onwards

Instagram: @hustleculture_