Seven platform shoes that are must-haves this season... 

As far as Y2K trends go, platform heels are seeing a strong resurgence, much more than velour tracksuits, low rise trousers and tiny t-shirts. From snakeskin-printed chunky heels by Bottega Veneta, to Castañer’s braided espadrilles and a classic nubuck leather pair from Gianvito Rossi, here’s some inspiration:

Satin finish

Versace’s bright red satin shoes, worn by the likes of Ariana Grande, are for those who are not afraid to cause a stir. Set on 155mm heels and stacked platforms, they are finished with adjustable straps dotted with red crystals and the house’s signature Medusa charm. Rs.1,61,900 approximately

Braid winner

Woven and braided cotton in an earthy colour palette of brown, black and beige makes these Chloé sandals a unique piece. The design is inspired by creative director Gabriele Hearst’s native Uruguay. Rs.94,560 approximately

Paying tribute

Saint Laurent’s ‘Tribute’ sandals are a more modern interpretation of the platform trend. The pair is made from patent leather and features stiletto heels. Rs.1,06,740 approximately

Pearl mining

If you want to go for something soft and feminine yet bold, this Jimmy Choo pair is sure to strike that perfect balance. Christened Sacaria, the sandals are constructed with white satin which is covered in varying sizes of faux pearls. Rs.1,79,955 approximately

Vintage vibe

Turn the clock back to the ’70s with these vintage-style sandals from Castañer. The beige espadrilles have a chunky platform sole and a leather buckle. Rs.16,845 approximately

Play it smooth

Smooth nubuck leather is fashioned into this classic pair by Gianvito Rossi. The heels are 70mm high and on top, the crisscrossing wide straps ensure it’s both comfortable and on trend. Rs.1,07,455 approximately

