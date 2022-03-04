Back to working from the office? Here are seven pieces to add to your workwear wardrobe

An updated workwear wardrobe, with a mix of statement pieces and staples that strike a balance between comfortable and sharp, is the need of the hour. We pick out some essentials from labels like Bottega Veneta, Totême and Roksanda for some inspiration.

Do the slit

Bottega Veneta uses breathable cotton to create this A-line skirt which boasts the brand’s signature Modernist influence. The midi-length piece has clean lines, and an unconventionally high slit makes it unique and contemporary. Rs.70,500 approximately

Jean code

If it’s difficult to make the transition from lounge pants to formal wear, this pair of trousers from Brunello Cucinelli might be just what you need to make it easier. The black jeans come with a drawstring waist and tapered legs ensuring comfort while also making you look office-appropriate. Rs.69,595 approximately

Green screen

Crafted from cotton poplin, Roksanda’s Aylis top is smart and contemporary without being staid. The cartridge pleats at the waist give it a flattering fit while the contrasting orange topstitching on the olive green fabric give it added appeal. Rs.54,485 approximately

Get in line

Serve up effortless glamour in the boardroom with Totême’s silk trousers. The black and white stripes lend understated elegance and the fit is easy and flowing. Rs.36,055 approximately

Seeing white

Chic and classy, this linen-blend Raey shirt is a must-have. It takes cues from contemporary aesthetics with elements like dolman sleeves, a belted waist and a V-neckline. Rs.27,210 approximately



Feel the bead

Perfect for the summer, this linen-blend shirt from Bode infuses some fun into your office wear wardrobe with its beaded embellishments. The blue beads portray human and bird shapes, which stand out against the white fabric. Rs.40,590 approximately



Grey scale

This Pleats Please Issey Miyake top makes an elegant statement. Featuring cropped sleeves and an adjustable drawstring at the back, it is made from technical-pleated jersey. Rs.29,325 approximately

