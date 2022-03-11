Artful draping makes a comeback. We take a look at tops and dresses from labels like Elie Saab and D&G

Draping adds texture and instant sophistication, provided it’s done the right way. This season, runways from Milan to Paris witness a return to the art of draping. As it is predicted to be a strong trend in the coming months, we take a look at labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Jonathan Simkhai for some inspiration.

Easy piqué

Bringing together black piqué and champagne silk-satin, the Asisi dress from Artclub is a rare find. The Australian label is known to make clothes in small batches to reduce wastage. Everything from the draped silk satin panel to the cut outs at the midriff and the plunging neckline make this dress stand out. Rs.1,40,930 approximately

In the red

The draped cape-effect jumpsuit from Elie Saab is sure to leave a lasting impression. The silk chiffon piece is finished with a tonal leather belt, which breaks the monotony without being too jarring. Rs.4,28,010 approximately

Winning gold

Slip into this Jonathan Simkhai dress for easy and effortless sophistication and glamour. The ‘Farrah’ gown is made from gold plissé-lamé. Gathered at the neckline, it has an elasticated waist and roomy sleeves that fall gracefully down your arms. Rs.72,400 approximately

Animal instinct

Dolce & Gabbana uses silk-blend satin to create this draped crop top in a classic leopard print. It is designed with a scooped neckline and finished with a cropped hem. Rs.69,460 approximately



Top of the crop

Alexander Wang.T’s draped shirt has a wrap-effect silhouette. Cut from cotton-poplin, it features a cropped hem and dropped shoulders. Rs.37,320 approximately

Black list

This Rick Owens mini dress is fashioned out of cotton-blend denim and coated with a material that makes it look like leather. The sculpted and draped one-shoulder neckline adds softness to the otherwise edgy dress. Rs.76,920 approximately

