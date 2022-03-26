Summer essentials: From D&G sunglasses to a Valentino fedora, here's how to stay cool this season

As the temperatures soar, we take a look at summer essentials that will keep comfortable yet stylish this summer. Think Valentino fedoras, D&G sunglasses and Isabel Marant sandals...

Hat trick

Slip on a stylish fedora to shield your skin from the intense heat. This hat from Valentino Garavani is made from straw and trimmed with a tonal leather band. The brand’s signature ‘rockstud’ makes it all the more hard to resist. Rs.91,865 approximately



Pilot project

The classic pilot shape is reimagined in metal with nylon fibre geometric rims by Dolce & Gabbana. The pair of sunglasses, from the brand’s latest collection Donna, features the iconic grosgrain texture at the golden metal temples and a double bridge. Rs.24,290

Going for gold

Birkenstock Arizona is one of the German brand’s most popular classics. This variation uses a cork-latex footbed and Birko Flor upper (a patented material developed by the brand). The combination of white and gold colours makes the two-strap style stand out. Rs.7,990

Seeing pink

Inspired by the glasses worn by Bob Dylan in the 1960s, this pair of sunnies from Jacques Marie Mage is one for the adventurous souls. The pink lenses sit inside clear acetate frames and the clear temples have a golden insert at the centre. Rs.44,480 approximately

Blue blaze

Combining linen and a cotton-blend fabric, Zeus+Dione creates this simple yet elegant dress. The nipped in waist and soft pleats are accentuated by hand-embroidered detailing which is a nod to the designers’ Greek heritage. Rs.52,055 approximately



Sole searching

This pair of summer-friendly sandals from Isabel Marant is effortlessly chic. The black leather sole is detailed with golden studs, and the straps, made from soft leather, wrap around the ankles for an easy, informal vibe. Rs.35,385 approximately



Fine print

Etro’s prints never fail to make an impression. This dress from the label uses summer-appropriate florals on breathable cotton. The piece is finished with short sleeves and a buttoned placket. Rs.31,585 approximately

