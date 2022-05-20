Seven ways to wear cutouts this season

A little bit of skin show is always fun so it’s no wonder that dresses, tops and trousers with cutout details are must-haves right now. Labels like David Koma, Maximilian and Self Portrait have been upping their cutout game with new and modern interpretations. Here’s how to get in on the action...

Chocolate overload

Made from chocolate brown crochet knit fabric, this dress is both chic and sexy. The Christopher Esber piece features cutouts at the chest and below the bust, and is tailored for a slim fit. Rs.70,495 approximately

Red hot

Maximilian combines devore silk velvet and chiffon in a bright shade of red to create the gorgeous Nightfall dress. The draped shoulders, sheer panels at the waist and sheer sleeve make it stand out. Rs.1,15,435 approximately

Put a pin in it

Go all out with this crepe blazer from Versace. The black blazer has an oblique cutout on one side and is finished with the brand’s signature Medusa head safety pins. Rs.1,97,770 approximately

Side business

Cut from silk georgette, this dress is from Valentino’s Spring ’22 collection. The one-shoulder style has a cutout at the waist and a gathered top that continues into a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit. Rs.4,43,015 approximately



Neon light

David Koma’s mini dress takes cues from swimwear. This piece is made from neon jersey and is designed with ruched seams that accentuate the shape of your body. The cutouts at the chest and neck are covered with tulle panels. Rs.1,08,880 approximately

Soft spot

This Self Portrait dress in a soft pastel pink shade with vintage details such as the wide collar and lapels, is a very feminine take on the trend. The dress is detailed with matching floral applique and cutouts above the hips and at the back. Rs.57,120 approximately

Knot worthy

The Cameron dress from Cult Gaia comes with knotted cutouts at the waist and is cut from ribbed knit fabric in a soothing shade of blue. The midi dress is detailed with a self-tying halter neck. Rs.44,990 approximately

