National Homemaker's Day 2022: 5 gift ideas for those who make the four walls of a house, 'home'

With changing times, the definition of the word ‘homemaker’ has also changed. Not just stay-at-home mothers – homemakers now include stay-at-home fathers, husbands, or just anyone whom you believe turns the four walls of your house into a home! This National Homemaker’s Day, we bring to you five options to gift the person you believe makes your home.



Essentials for Him Men’s Grooming Kit

With many men now choosing to become homemakers, how could we not keep a gift idea for men? If you want a gift to pamper them, the Essentials for Him men’s grooming kit might be a good option. The grooming kit contains skincare basics – a face wash made with natural foaming agents, a hydrating moisturiser, and an after-shave spray infused with Sandalwood and Orange peel.

₹1,850. Available online

Spa gift vouchers by JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru1

What is a better gift than a day away from the stressful chores at home? Send your loved one to a spa session at Spa by JW at JW Marriott Bengaluru. Their signature therapies include Aromatherapy, Deep Sleep, and Intense Muscle Relief. Relaxing and rejuvenating, they focus on providing one with a sense of holistic wellness.

₹1,000 upwards. Details: +918067189999.

Ikea RABBLA Box for organising

If you are looking for a gift for someone who loves to organise, the Ikea RABBLA Box with compartments can be a good option. The fabric box has a bamboo lid and small compartments apt for organising smaller things. The aesthetic box makes open storage look more attractive.

₹999. Available online.

​Okhai Sustainable Alternate Gift Bundle

The Sustainable Alternate Gift Bundle by Okhai can help your loved one switch to better sustainable daily-use products. The comprehensive gift box is filled with a coaster set, a cutlery holder, a scented candle, a small pouch, a tote bag, a personalised notecard, and a bamboo paper envelope.

₹1,499. Available online.

Eureka Forbes Robo iVac Robotic Floor Cleaner

Do you want a gift that is truly functional? Then opt for Eureka Forbes Robo iVac Robotic Floor Cleaner to make your homemaker’s life a bit easier. The light, portable, and remote-controlled cleaner does both dry vacuuming and wet mopping.

₹17,999. Available online.

