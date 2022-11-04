We pick out seven colourful and quirky suits that are must-haves this season

INTRODUCING A NEW level of sophistication, these fitted silhouettes make a comeback to claim a spot in celebrity wardrobes this season. Be it Taylor Swift opting to appear on The Tonight Show in a graphic suit or Gigi Hadid posing for the paps in blue velvet formals, the new age power suits will win you over with their bold pops of colour, playful prints and versatile design.

Bungle in the jungle

Payal & Zinal’s printed suit set of three includes a ‘V’ neck bustier top, wide leg trousers and a long sleeved jacket. Cut to a relaxed fit, this blood red suit set designed from thick satin, sports a quirky jungle print across all three pieces. The blazer has notched apels while the high-waisted pants feature side pockets. Rs 16,500

Soft as sage

Crafted from cotton poly-blend, this sage-coloured blazer from Line Outline’s Chapter 3 collection features contrasting shawl lapels, front pockets and a button closure down the front. The slim fit trousers come with an elastic waistband and pressed crease. The set is designed with an intent to balance the bright hues and neutral shades. Rs 21,500

Animal kingdom

Each print on this ‘Lake’ blazer and pants set by apparel brand The Boozy Button has a unique tale of its own. The satin silk set is detailed with horses, leopards, zebras, birds and flowers. The quirky, multi-coloured blazer features notch lapels, pocket details and button fastening at the front. Rs 9,500

Pinky swear

This piece from DSqaured2 is designed from a blend of virgin wool and polyester. The flamingo pink set features a jacket with notched lapels, front flap pockets and front button fastening while the wide leg and high-waisted trousers come with inset pockets. Rs 1,64,378 approximately

Triple treat

This teal number by designer Chhavvi Aggarwal has floral prints and minimal embroidery. Cut for a comfortable fit, this set of three includes a cute crop top, a jacket and a pair of capri pants crafted from crepe.Rs 19,500

Green light

Tailored with cupro lining, this set by Tagliatore features a double-breasted blazer and high-waisted trousers. Besides a straight hem, the jacket also features two front flap pockets, a chest welt pocket and button closure down the front. The straight legged trousers with a pressed crease have rear welt pockets, belt loops and concealed fastening in the front. Rs 1,04,446 approximately